This is how Brendan Fraser and Johnny Depp struggle to resurface after years in the dark

Before the fans, having fame and fortune is having a resolved life, however, it is far from being that way since many times they come loaded with moments of darkness.

It’s no secret that Brendan Fraser and Johnny Depp haven’t had an easy life. Both came to be considered the biggest actors in the industry and the leading men that everyone wanted to see on screen.

But being at the top, they ran into the wrong people, the industry stopped taking them into account and they missed out on great opportunities.

Fortunately, their talent and career have spoken for them and today they seem to be resurfacing, stronger than ever.

Brendan Fraser enters the universe of superheroes and villains

brendan fraser He was one of the most coveted leading men of the nineties. The actor had everything to succeed with his histrionic talent but despite having important projects, He decided to stay out of the public eye.

the protagonist of George of the Jungle revealed in an interview with the magazine gq, that the truth behind her disappearance was that she was sexually abused by philip berk, former president of the Association of Hollywood Foreign Press.

brendan fraser

He also suffered significant injuries to his body due to the fact that he himself did his action scenes and as if that were not enough, the death of his mother from cancer marked a watershed in his life.

The actor was in a situation of extreme vulnerability

After several years of absence and working to heal his wounds, Fraser finally began to reintegrate himself into the industry with small projects that led to larger ones such as Doom Patrol.

Now he will be working alongside the best directors and actors in the business in Killers of the Flower Moon. He will also be the villain in the long-awaited film batgirl.

Now the first glimpses of the great Fraser on the set of this tape have circulated.

Doors open again for Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. Not only has it been part of the highest-grossing movies, but it has also given us characters that have become a cult for movie lovers.

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp was one of the screen favorites

The actor had a dark time because of the problems with his ex, Amber Heard and although for a moment it was thought that his career would collapse, he managed to clean up his image thanks to the good reputation he has created in the industry, with other fellow actors and fans.

Of course, it cost him several projects such as Fantastic Beasts 3 and the continuation of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Depp may still be blacklisted by some directors in Hollywood but in the world he is still a star and now he is preparing his next project in France.

Yesterday I saw The Minamata Photographer and I really liked it!! Johnny Depp’s latest movie 📸🎞✨ I recommend it! ❤️✌🏼

War photographer W. Eugne Smith returns to Japan to document the devastating effects of mercury poisoning on Japan’s coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/zNeuUaqFHj – Mario López 🌐 (@novadysperfekt) January 24, 2022

Depp will play French King Louis XV in the as-yet-untitled new film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will be shot on location at the Palace of Versailles and around Paris this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept secret.

Depp’s last film was Minamata by Andrew Levitas whose premiere was at the Berlin Film Festival in 2020.

The three-time Oscar nominee has not faced such negative reactions in Europe. In fact, in 2021 the Karlovy Vary and San Sebastián film festivals they honored him with lifetime achievement awards.