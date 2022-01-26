They reveal that Johnny Depp used drugs and lived in a car

The actor Johnny Depp, who went to the San Sebastian Festival to receive the Donostia Award, could be experiencing one of the most complicated moments, after intimate data was revealed, coupled with accusations of ill-treatment towards his ex-partner Amber Heard.

The Page Six portal had access to court documents that reveal that the actor from the films “The Young Scissorhands”, The Tourist” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, he was abandoned by his mother, Betty Sue, in adolescence, a situation for which he had to live in a car and even used drugs.

Paul Barresi, researcher of the Discovery + series, “Johnny Depp V Amber Heard”, was the one who contributed to the discovery of said information, thus revealing more details of the actor’s adolescence.

“Johnny said that since he was 11 years old he has used all kinds of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription painkillers, opiates and magic mushrooms. His drug use was a way to escape family problems.

He added that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor struggled to find jobs in a garage band and sold pens by working part-time as a telemarketer.

“It goes without saying that, at 17 years old, Johnny was not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated. As for me, her mother disowned him at a time when he clearly needed her most. There is no judicial record that he has been legally emancipated, ”he specified.

After being left out of the film “Fantastic Beasts 3”, Depp could now also lose his job in the next installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in addition to his most recent project, “The photographer of Minamata”, had low box office.