they released Santiago Solari’s hand

The expulsion before Club Puebla on the first day and the defeat suffered by Atlas FC in the third, to Santiago Solari He played against him in every way. is that not only the Eagles of America are located in the last positions of the table of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, but, in addition, there are already nine consecutive games without winning.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

In that context, the Little Indian, who was already looked at out of the corner of his eye for the falls with the Rayados de Monterrey and with the UNAM Pumas at the end of the Concacaf Champions League 2021 and in the quarterfinals of the Big party of Opening Tournament, respectively, began to lose credit with the fans of the institution cream blue.

In November, when Santiago Solari already carried on his back the disappointments of the league of Guardians Closing (eliminated at the hands of Pachuca) and that of the international contest, Águilas Monumental consulted the fan in the article “America club: important support to Santiago Solari“If the Argentine coach should continue to be the helmsman in case of not winning the Shout Mexico A21. The response was forceful. 82 percent supported the Argentine.

Almost two months later, with just two matches played in the current first division championship, people no longer think the same. In fact, in the publication entitled “The two names that are already circulating to replace Santiago Solari“, It is seen that the strategist in question has already let go of his hand, since 63 percent want his dismissal or his resignation.

The two names that are already circulating for the replacement of Santiago Solari

If the poor results of the Eagles of America at Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, the rumors about the continuity of Santiago Solari in the position of coach of the men’s main team, they will begin to rumble more and more. Even with the current scenario, on TV Azteca they commented on the profiles that would best fit in case the Little Indian leave the position vacant. The two mentioned were Jaime Lozano and Nicolas Larcamon.