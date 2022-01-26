They get the “impossible arrow” from Zelda: Breath of the Wild exploding 1,000 times – Nintenderos

We bring a curious and interesting publication related to one of the most outstanding titles of Switch. In this case we are talking about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and how they have achieved what is known as “impossible arrow”.

Impossible arrow in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The post below shows how they managed to get this item, which had already been detected long ago over the Gerudo Citadel. However, until now, no one had managed to get hold of it.

The key seems to be to explode with bomb arrows until you reach the height of the impossible electric date. To user LegendofLinkk it took him 1,000 bomb arrows to get the impossible arrow and almost half an hour.

We leave you with the published video:

When will we know more about the sequel to Breath of the Wild?

To finish, we remind you when we could finally learn about the long-awaited sequel:

The game was announced at E3 2019

At E3 2021 it was confirmed that it would be released in 2022, although we still don’t know its title

They do not expect game news to be shared in December/January due to the releases of Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

It is unknown when in 2022 it will be released, but with Pokémon Legends Arceus in January it seems unlikely that it will be released in the first half of the year.

However, they point out that it would not make sense to let a whole year go by without news, which is why they point out from GameRant “early 2022” as a suitable window to present new contents

as a suitable window to present new contents They believe that a Nintendo Direct at the end of January or February would be the ideal time to present news of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

At that time, they could reveal the official name and a specific premiere window, which would surely be at the end of 2022 to take advantage of a promotion throughout the year.

