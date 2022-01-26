They discover for the first time fungus that resists any medicine

A New Orleans hospital reported that it has identified two patients who are infected with a resistant fungus to drugs, the first time it has been detected in Louisiana.

The fungus candida auris had already been found in Washington DC and in at least 20 other states in the country, such as Georgia, Florida and Tecas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Fungus is a harmful form of yeast that can be resistant to most common antifungal medications. The CDC considers it a emerging global threat and noted that it is especially dangerous for hospital and nursing home patients with serious health problems.

“This fungus could be here in Louisiana for quite some time”, he pointed out, and mentioned the outbreaks that were registered in Florida, where 135 cases have been reported, and in Texas, which has identified 30 cases.

The CDC said that people most at risk are those who have been to a health care facility for a long time and have an IV or tube in their body, such as a breathing tube, feeding tube, or central venous catheter.

It can cause bloodstream or wound infections. The fungus was first identified in a Japanese patient’s ear infection in 2009., and was given the specific name of auris, which means “heard.”

