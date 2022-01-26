They discover a black hole that creates and does not destroy stars

A telescope of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States discovered a black hole that creates and does not destroy stars. Yes, it is located in the very center of the Henize 2-10 galaxy.

They discover a black hole that creates stars

According to information from the US space agency, which they shared through a statement, it was the Hubble telescope that discovered a black hole that creates stars instead of destroying them, right in the Henize 2-10 dwarf galaxy.

Yes, experts explained in a study published in the journal Nature that the black hole is contributing to the firestorm for new star formation that is occurring in this galaxy, which is about 30 million light years away, in the southern constellation Pyxis.

It should be noted that, about ten years ago, this galaxy sparked a debate among astronomers about whether dwarf galaxies could have black holes as large as the supermassive ones found in larger galaxies. Well, this discovery could unleash another episode in the discussion and incidentally give an answer about the origin of supermassive black holes..

“I knew from the start that something unusual and special was happening in Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a neighboring star-forming region located 230 light-years from the black hole. ”said Amy Reines, who published the first evidence for a black hole in this galaxy in 2011 and is a researcher on the new Hubble observations.

How are stars created?

The scientist explained that this connection between the black hole and a nearby region acts as a kind of gas outlet that extends through space like an umbilical cord to a stellar nursery.. The Hubble telescope showed, he added, that the outflow was moving at about a million kilometers per hour or so, hitting the dense gas like a garden hose hitting a mound of dirt and spreading out. Newborn star clusters dot the path of outflow propagation.

A phenomenon totally contrary to what happens with huge black holes, where any material that falls is dragged by magnetic fields, forming plasma jets that move at a speed close to the speed of light.. He further said that clouds of gas caught in the path of the jets would heat up far beyond their ability to cool down and form stars.

Whereas with the less massive black hole in the Henize 2-10 galaxy, its exit is smoother, so the gas is compressed enough to form new stars. “Just 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough that Hubble was able to capture both the images and spectroscopic evidence of black hole exit very clearly. The additional surprise was that, instead of suppressing star formation, the outflow was triggering the birth of new stars.”Zachary Schutte, a graduate student at Reines and lead author of the study, also commented.

“Hubble’s amazing resolution clearly shows a corkscrew-like pattern in gas velocities, which we can fit to the model of a precessing or wobbling outflow from a black hole. A supernova remnant would not have that pattern, so it is effectively our irrefutable proof that it is a black hole.“said Reines at last.