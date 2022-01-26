These two entry-level Xiaomi will also receive MIUI 13 soon – Xiaomi News

A few days ago Xiaomi began the Global deployment of MIUI 13. Since then, this new update has been arriving at terminals such as the Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G or even the Redmi Note 10 Y Redmi Note 10 Pro through the My Pilot program.

What’s more, MIUI 13 is expected to continue to roll out throughout this first quarter, reaching not only the entire Redmi Note 10 Series, but also two entry-level terminals that already have their first internal version.

MIUI 13 will also arrive shortly at these terminals

As we can read through XIAOMIUI, Xiaomi has internally released two new MIUI 13 updates, specifically for the Global version of the Redmi 10 and the Japanese ROM of the Redmi Note 10 JE.

For its part, the Redmi 10, the only one of these two terminals that affects us in Europe and Latin America, has internally received the update V13.0.1.0.SKUMIXM, being probably the next model to be updated in a general way.

In addition, it is expected that in the coming weeks the Global version of MIUI 13 will reach these smartphones: