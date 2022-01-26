these are the stores and operators that will sell them

Xiaomi will bring its new mid-range Redmi Note 11 series to Mexico, confirmed during his international presentation. Specifically, there will be three of which models that will arrive in our country in the coming months.

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G will arrive in Mexico between January and February 2022. During his broadcast, Xiaomi talked about the operators and stores that will sell their new smartphones in various markets around the world, indirectly confirming the arrival in Mexico of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G in Mexico: launch, availability and price





The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G will be available in Mexico with Tandlcel, AT&T and Movistar, and also in stores like Amazon, Coppel, Elektra, Liverpool, and Sears, all Xiaomi authorized dealers.

The older brother of the Redmi Note 11 series will be available from these carriers and commercial chains from February, according to Xiaomi.





On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the model without 5G connectivity, will be available in Mexico also in February, but in a slightly different selection of distributors: apparently it will not be with operators (although Movistar is listed, it is likely to be for another Latin American country), but in Mexican stores like Amazon, Linio, Mercado Libre and Walmart.





Moving on to the youngest brother in the family, the Redmi Note 11 will be available in Mexico in Januaryalso with Telcel, AT&T and Movistar operators, and in official stores and distributors: Amazon, Coppel, Elektra, Linio, Liverpool, Mercado Libre, Sanborns, and Sears.





Xiaomi did not talk about the arrival in Mexico, or other markets, of the Redmi Note 11SThen it will be three of the four members of the new Redmi Note 11 family that will reach the national market.

Finally, regarding prices, Xiaomi only shared the international costs that its new smartphones will have on AliExpress. So, we will still have to wait to know the Prices of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G for Mexicoin addition to the variants that will arrive in our country.

However, it is worth taking international prices into account, just as a reference of what we could expect for Mexico:





Redmi Note 11, 4/64 GB: 179 dollars, around 3,698 pesos

Redmi Note 11, 4/128 GB: 199 dollars, around 4,111 pesos

Redmi Note 11, 6/128 GB: 229 dollars, around 4,731 pesos





Redmi Note 11 Pro, 6/64 GB: 299 dollars, around 6,174 pesos

Redmi Note 11 Pro, 6/128 GB: 329 dollars, around 6,793 pesos

Redmi Note 11 Pro, 8/128 GB: 349 dollars, around 7,206 pesos



