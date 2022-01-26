These are the 5 Netflix movies that will make you forget about your toxic relationship

Although someone who is very jealous or who is constantly after their partner with calls or messages is currently classified as toxic or toxic, the truth is that there are times that this can lead to dangerous romances, so the film industry is not oblivious to capturing on the screen how far they can go. So if you think that your relationship, even though it is full of drama but you know that maybe you are exaggerating, in Netflix you can find some films that will make you forget your toxic relationship.

Probably after watching the following tapes, you may notice that your toxic relationship is not as disturbing as these five stories:

Starring: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen

A journalist accidentally meets a stripper with a mysterious past, but later he becomes involved with a photographer. Due to a coincidence, the dancer will coincide with a dermatologist who goes on a blind date deceived. From there, the lives of these characters will intersect with various encounters and disagreements.

Starring: Richard Gere, Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez

This story tells how an apparently stable marriage enters a phase of chaos and tragedy when the beautiful wife meets a young man and begins a relationship with him, which overflows a lot of passion and drama, so the outcome will be fatal.

Starring: Edris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles and Ali Larter

A successful financier who has just received an important promotion, is happy in his professional career and in his marriage, however, one day he meets a new temporary employee in the office, who is an attractive, easy-going and always cheerful woman. Suddenly, she seeks to have a relationship with him, but is rejected. Despite this, she does not accept no for an answer and her madness grows with each new rejection, and before this the man does not know how far she is willing to go.

Starring: Sharon Leal, Boris Kodjoe, William Levy and Kat Graham

Having an understanding partner, two children and professional success is enough for many, but not for “Zoe”, who feels that her intimate life is missing something, so she decides to have encounters with other men which puts her life at high risk. family life.

Starring: Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, and Greer Grammer

A successful novelist suffering from creative block hires an innocent babysitter to watch her children. The chosen young woman is so perfect that the writer will begin to feel a disturbing physical attraction towards her, so fiction and reality will begin to be confused in the writer’s mind.