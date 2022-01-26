These are the 11 best Netflix movies

The platform has multiple interesting titles, but these are the ones that are part of the ranking of the best you can find right now, according to Spoiler.

With 214 million subscribers in more than 190 countries, Netflix It remains the most important streaming service today as it has a large catalog of film and television content. In recent years, series have been the type of entertainment most highly regarded by users, but films also have their value, whether they are original or acquired from other production companies. That is why we made a review of the library of the platform and we bring you what are for us the 11 best movies you can find right now. Check out the list below!

+The 11 best Netflix movies

11- Spirited Away

Chihiro enters a magical world ruled by a witch, where those who do not obey are transformed into animals.

10- The Witch

In New England, a family settles near a forest when its members believe they are victims of a curse.

9- Parasites

One by one, the astute members of a penniless family begin to serve as domestic staff in the home of a wealthy and privileged couple.

8 – Terminator 2

Two Terminators arrive from the future to track down Sarah Connor’s young son, John. One of the cyborgs is programmed to eliminate him; the other, to protect him.

7- Fight Club

A disenchanted office worker finds an outlet for his pent-up feelings when he meets the mysterious Tyler Durden, with whom he forms a violent secret society.

6- Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks is Forrest Gump, a naive man who happens to be in the middle of just about every major event of the 1960s and 1970s.

5- Rescuing Private Ryan

Eight soldiers risk their lives on German soil during World War II to search for a soldier and return him home.

4- Schindler’s list

A film that tells how Oskar Schindler spent his entire fortune saving more than a thousand Jews who were going to be sent to the Auschwitz extermination camp.

3- The Irishman

Hit man Frank Sheeran recalls the secrets he kept as a loyal member of the Bufalino crime family in this acclaimed Martin Scorsese film.

2- Fire against fire

In the middle of the confrontation between a thief and a detective, both understand how much they need each other… and that the line between them is very fine.

1- Dreams of freedom

Andy Dufresne ends up in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, but finds a glimmer of hope in Red, another prisoner. Adaptation of the novel by Stephen King.

