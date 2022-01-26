The video of Chris Hemsworth singing at the top of his lungs for Taika Waititi’s birthday

Chris Hemsworth He has great acting talent, great physical attractiveness and an overwhelming personality, full of energy and sympathy. All these characteristics make it possess an extremely attractive personality which has won over many viewers.

Hemsworth loves sharing with his Instagram followers some activities or moments of your daily life; or while having fun with your children, when you train or when you are excited about your new jobs on the big screen. In addition, he likes to publicly congratulate his loved ones on his birthday, like his wife Elsa Pataky, to whom he wrote some beautiful words.

Just a few weeks ago, the Australian actor published a photo gallery on his Instagram under the title “Happy Birthday gorgeous @elsapatakyconfidential!!”, in Spanish: “Happy birthday beautiful”.

The photos that accompany these words define their relationship very well, and also Elsa Pataky’s personality, the things she likes to do and that they both share, like his passion for sports.

However, now it has been the turn of the director of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’; Taika Waititi, where Chris plays the leading role of the god of thunder and lightning. To congratulate the filmmaker, Hemsworth has shared an unpublished video of a makeup and hairdressing session prior to a film shoot.

“Happy birthday. You are not only a brilliant director, but also a very helpful person with the warming of the voice and the help of makeup. Truly, you are a man with many talents, I wrote in the post. Take a look at the video!

Who will be the next person Hemsworth will publicly congratulate?

