The Uncharted movie presents its new poster and release date

Only a couple of weeks left until the premiere of Uncharted, the film based on the eponymous video game saga by Naughty Dog and PlayStation. Sony Pictures has everything ready for its big cinematic premiere after the resounding success of Spider-Man: No Way Home last December, and to celebrate it they have shown this time a new poster based on one of the most iconic scenes that we will see on the tape.

Uncharted, the movie: synopsis and cast

The movie of Uncharted is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), and stars young Tom Holland (The Impossible, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home), who along with Mark Wahlberg (The Perfect Storm, The Departed, The Fighter, All the Money in the World, Spenser: Confidential) will pair with Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively. These two stars will be accompanied by actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle plus Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

This film date with Uncharted will put us in the shoes of a brave thief named Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who after being recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) they will try to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

uncharted the movie

Although the trip was apparently going to be easy, along the way they will meet all kinds of enemies and adversities that will try to prevent them from getting the loot before it arrives. Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who maintains that his family is the heir to that treasure. Nate and Sully will have to decipher the clues and solve one of the oldest mysteries in the world: the treasure is valued at no less than five billion dollars. Will they manage to get out of this feat?

Uncharted: release date of the film in Spain

The Uncharted movie will only reach cinemas in Spain and the rest of the world next February 11, 2022 from Sony Pictures. One of the first great phenomena at the box office of this season is approaching.

