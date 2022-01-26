The trick to play Grand Theft Auto V on a Game Boy

Although the old version of Grand Theft Auto was ported at one point to the Game Boy Color, the experience wasn’t nearly as fun as the notorious 3D versions of the game, so Sebastian Stacks decided to fix that and came up with a way to play Grand Theft Auto V on the original game boy through the magic of game streaming.

As our various devices gain speed in accessing the Internet through technologies like 5G and the recently demonstrated Wi-Fi 7, it seems inevitable that downloading giant installs of video games or buying physical cartridges and discs will soon be a thing of the past. Streaming will undoubtedly be the true future of gaming, where titles run on powerful cloud servers while gameplay video is streamed to players, exactly how services like Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming work, and not there is a more convincing demonstration of the true potential of game streaming than what is happened to Sebastian Staacks for his last demo.

Last time we checked in with Staacks, they were demoing an original Game Boy streaming starwars. And while the movie never looked worse than when it was compressed to 160 x 144 pixels at 20 frames per second in four shades of gray, it was still quite an achievement. The secret behind the Game Boy’s new streaming capabilities was a custom cartridge that Staacks designed and built around an ESP8266 wireless microchip and a custom PCB compressed inside the Game Boy cartridge casing.

But Staacks is far from done with his custom Game Boy cartridge, and in a follow up video and one new post on your personal blog, share not only more details about the challenges of displaying full-screen video on the Game Boy screen that is limited to a tile-based rendering system, but also added some new tricks to the cartridge. Now not only can it be used to stream game footage in real time, but the Game Boy can also be used to play games like GTA V using your own controls.

The experience does not come close to playing Grand Theft Auto V on a PlayStation console, obviously. Not only will the Game Boy screen continue to burn your retinas, but the handheld lacks all the buttons and analog sticks that help make 3D games feel so interactive. But the fact that you can is what makes this trick so impressive, and although Staacks has made the entire project open source For those who want to try building their own wireless cartridge, we’ll hold out hope that someone decides to build and mass-sell it to the rest of us.