The ‘Tata’ begins cycle prior to Qatar with more doubts than certainties

With the need to score points in his first games of the year, Gerardo Martino begins the cycle prior to the World Cup in Qatar with more doubts than certainties

2022 is special as it is a World Cup year. However, the Mexican team begins this cycle prior to Qatar with many more doubts than certainties. El Tri is in the direct qualifying zone but any setback could leave him out of the world Cup and even the Mexican Soccer Federation does not guarantee that Gerardo Martino The World Cup cycle is over.

Tata Martino accepted that 2021 was his worst year at the helm of El Tri. picture 7

It is a reality that in 2021 ‘Tata’ Martino lost his compass on the field of play and begins the World Cup year full of doubts after the Argentine strategist lost the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup last summer against United States while in the category of eliminatory commitments, Gerardo closed the previous year losing to the United States and Canada.

Mexico’s next rivals in the Octagonal are Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, a team that has the same points as El Tri, and if Martino signs poor results it could mean his end as head of the Aztec team.

“In life there are no guarantees, here you have to go out and earn your job. I am convinced that Tata is the right person and that is how we will continue to support him,” said Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, in a virtual conference.

In his first years of management, El Tata showed a fresh and renewed style of play, in 2019 Martino won 16 games, drew and lost one, and also won the Gold Cup.

In 2020 due to the pandemic he had little activity, of the 5 games he played he won 4 and tied 1. However, in 2021 things were different, Martino won 12 games, tied 4 and lost 3 but the most worrying thing was the low level of game shown by the selection.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Given the poor results and a questionable game system, some Mexican World Cup players consider that Martino should leave the position because he is no longer the leader that the tricolor needs and respects too many hierarchies within the group.

“I think that ‘Tata’ has also lost a bit of credibility with the players, his roll, his verse has worn out, but you also have to see the level of the players, I have always thought that the national team has to be a prize for the player, you should not be imposed by promoters, television stations or the teams where the players are, if a footballer has six or seven bad days in the league, do not summon him to that he improve, press and that his performance is better And that later a call up to the national team comes as a prize, you do not have to give the player a state of comfort that you know that no matter how you are, he will always be called up because he is married with the technician,” said Missael Espinoza.

For his part, the former player of the Mexican National Team Germán Villa considered that the current Aztec squad lacks ideas and pointed out that Martino’s idea has failed to inspire fans and players.

“From what I’ve seen, any coach can come, be it Gerardo Martino, El Turco or Guardiola, but we play for nothing, the truth is that we play for nothing, we play disorderly, just to see what we generate, the truth is that we don’t see anything else with greater depth, we see a style of play as perhaps at the time led him to make the selection of La Volpe, a team that played very well, the same case of the selection of Lapuente that Although it had a different style, it was a solid and very daring selection and I swear that this selection by Martín or not inspires anything,” he said.

On the other hand, Ramón Ramírez, who played in the 1998 World Cup in France, pointed out that the Aztec fans should qualify “Tata” for the role of El Tri in Qatar 2022 and not for how he qualifies for the highest fair of soccer.

“‘Tata’ Martino is destined to improve what has been done in world cups, our main objective is the world cup, it is to overcome what has been done in other world cups and go beyond that fifth game, to be a protagonist and not an entertainer , I believe that this is Tata’s great challenge beyond the previous one,” he said.

The former Chivas player also suggested the Argentine perform a better analysis to build his future calls.

“These results simply alert you to be much more thorough when choosing your players and above all to form the group that is going to represent us but I am not going to qualify it until the world cupFor me, it doesn’t matter to me that they lose all the friendly matches and tournaments that are coming but that in the World Cup they reach a semifinal, I’m not saying that those tournaments are useless but they are not the ones that will eventually qualify Tata Martino “

Martino begins the World Cup year with enormous pressure on his back that is noticeable in the coach’s actions, during the last few months Tata always looks defensive and with an angry face in the face of criticism, those who have been tricolor technicians such as Enrique Meza knows the pressure that is experienced in that chair and they hope that the Argentine coach remains calm and finishes his process.

“You listen to the television broadcasts and he went from being the teddy bear to something very bad, in the end he has a very important resume, he has worked with very important players and in very important places, nobody becomes bad or good overnight, I would like them to give him continuity so that he is calmer because the young Martino knows football but sometimes we Mexicans are very critical and we criticize with our hands on our waists and we always think that we should cut off anyone’s head when that is not the way out,” Meza said.

Gerardo Martino, who has a contract with Mexico until December 2022, is at the gates of three games on the current FIFA Date that could lead him to the World Cup or bury his stage at the head of the Mexican team.