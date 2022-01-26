The Sony film that unites Mel Gibson with Mark Wahlberg

the actor of ted will star in a new project distributed by the studio. This year the arrival of Uncharted, which he will headline alongside Tom Holland.

Mark Wahlberg is ready for a new cinematic adventure. The actor who knew how to star ted will share the big screen with Mel Gibson in a project that will have distribution through sony pictures. Not only will he be the protagonist but he will also be one of the producers of this story that is based on real events and that, quietly, can position him in the race for the oscars of 2023.

Sony confirmed the acquisition of Father Stu (Father Stu), a film centered on the real life of Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest and how he inspired so many people. Wahlberg will be Stu in this production, which will be directed by rosalind ross in what was her presentation in the chair as a director. jackie weaver Y Theresa Ruiz complete the cast of this fiction.

“The journey of Father Stu from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me”assured Mark Wahlberg it’s a statement. “Rosey he did an amazing job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film we keep his spirit alive and continue his good work.”, completed the artist twice nominated for The academy.

Stuart Long He was born in 1963, in Seattle and as a child he moved with his parents to Helena, Montana. There he studied and became a multifaceted athlete who went from American football to wrestling and boxing. After graduating in English Literature and Writing, he began his career as a professional boxer until jaw surgery forced him out of the sport. It was a motorcycle accident in which he was hit by two cars that made him reconsider and rediscover his faith, where he began his journey as a Catholic man. He passed away on June 9, 2014, at just 50 years old.

What is known about Uncharted

This year Wahlberg will be seen in the long-awaited movie Uncharted, inspired by video games PlayStation. There, he will put himself in the shoes of Sulli, while Tom Holland will be Nate Drake, the protagonist. It will be released on February 17 and according to a statement from Sony, “will show the public how Nathan Drake become the treasure hunter as you solve one of the greatest mysteries and treasures in history, in an epic action adventure that spans the globe”.