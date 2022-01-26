the smartphone that got everything right except the price

Image : July Cherry

Between the success of his S21 family and the good reception that his Galaxy S20 FE from last year, Samsung promised them very happy with the launch of their new Galaxy S21 FE. At the end of the day, this “Fan Edition” seems like an unbeatable formula, doesn’t it? You take the best features of your flagship phone, make a few cuts here and there… And voila: guaranteed sales success. Long live the Galaxy S21 FE!

But it seems that something has gone wrong this time. Either some production problems have caused Samsung to have to release the phone much later than expected or the Koreans have overestimated what their new smartphone is really worth. Since Samsung does not usually make these kinds of mistakes, everything points to our first reason.

It’s not that the S21 FE isn’t a good phone, because it is. But the one that leaves Samsung in evidence here is Samsung itself. That the Galaxy S21 FE costs almost 200 euros more than its “older brother” is living proof that something has not gone as it should.

And is that the S21 FE has enough good things to offer. The first one, your screen. Its 6.4-inch OLED panel is just the right size. It is a screen large enough to be able to watch videos or play games comfortably, but without becoming a mammoth mobile of those that are close to 7.6 inches today. The colors and their definition are of the quality to which Samsung has accustomed us and thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate it is a pleasure to do scroll and navigate the phone.

On the outside you will not find great differences with the S21. Its screen is slightly larger (the S21 had a 6.2-inch screen), it is somewhat heavier (177 grams) and its finishes are plastic instead of glass. But it’s still a comfortable phone to hold and as nice as it is discreet. In addition, its matte finish means you won’t have to spend all day cleaning your fingerprints from the back of the phone.

It’s a delight to see things on this screen. Image : July Cherry

The S21 FE comes with an excellent Snapdragon 888 processor and 6 GB of RAM, so you will have enough power to do all kinds of tasks with the phone. But here’s one of the weird things about the S21 FE: it comes with 2GB less RAM than the more basic version of the S21. It is not that this is going to be a differential deficiency, but it is certainly rare to pay more for a phone that is less powerful on paper, even if it comes with a Qualcomm processor instead of the Exynos that Samsung has accustomed us to.

As far as the battery is concerned, there are no big objections to the S21 FE. Its 4,500 mAh will give you a day of intense use, but it is missing that the screen had a dynamic refresh rate like that of the S21, something that would undoubtedly add some autonomy to the phone. The S21 FE supports 25W wired and 15W wireless fast charging, basically the same numbers that Samsung offers on almost all of its phones. Of course, if you want a charger you will have to buy it separately.

The phone comes with Android 12 and the Koreans’ excellent customization layer, One UI 4.0. This translates into endless different customization options that you can play with as you see fit, and seamless integration with any of the devices in the Samsung ecosystem.

The camera app is very complete and it is foolproof. Image : July Cherry

Where there is no surprise is in the cameras of the S21 FE, since they are practically the same (with one exception) as those we saw in the S21.

The main camera of the S21 FE is a 12 MP f/1.8 lens capable of giving you colorful images with quite good definition. It has optical stabilization and is an absolute all-rounder that will give you good results even if you are inept at photography.

Like its older brother, the S21 FE has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, although with a smaller sensor. tad smaller, but the differences between one and the other are practically imperceptible. At this resolution, you can expect pretty decent results in good light, but don’t count on it doing great wonders when night falls.

And we come to the third lens in contention: the telephoto lens. Here there is a little more difference between one phone and another, since the S21 had a 64 MP telephoto lens and the S21 FE only incorporates an 8 MP lens. Of course, at least it has x3 optical zoom, and I have to admit that the results are surprising despite having much less resolution.

Image : July Cherry

In summary

The S21 FE is a great smartphone that is difficult to get the colors out of. It has an outstanding processor, a fully customizable interface, a more than decent battery and a handful of cameras versatile. Also, if you already have another Samsung device you can make the most of all its functions .

But… we can’t forget about that this phone has a starting price of €759. For much less money we can do right now with the S21 or with the S21+, which are phones that outperform the FE in performance. So the conclusion is clear: the S21 FE has the enemy in its own house.

Below you can see some photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

The wide angle takes decent photos in good light, although it washes out colors a bit. Image : July Cherry

The main lens manages to make a good balance of light and shadow, although Samsung’s AI tends to slightly oversaturate colors. Image : July Cherry

Despite the fact that the telephoto lens only has 8 MP, it manages to rescue enough details. Image : July Cherry

At night the wide angle makes a lot of noise, but we can still get some passable images. Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

The telephoto lens achieves better results in low light than the wide angle. Image : July Cherry

The portrait mode usually manages to make a good crop, although the bokeh is more artificial than that of other processes. Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry

Image : July Cherry