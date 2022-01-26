The secrets of Clara Galle, the most desired girl in ‘Through my window’

Clara Galle tells that when she was eight years old, those from the cinema went to her school in Pamplona to call a casting. They were looking for a girl to play Michelle Jenner as a child in Do not be afraid, the film by Montxo Armendriz.

Ten years later she came to study in Madrid, she was chosen to play Raquel in Through my window, and her life took a radical turn. The film, one of the most anticipated of 2022 on Netflix, premieres next February 4 on the platform.

The unspeakable secrets of Clara GalleEdward Garrido

through my window It is an adaptation of the successful novel of the same name. Ariana Godoy, who triumphed on the platform Whattpad racking up millions of followers. Fans are looking forward to seeing on the screen the romance and sexual fantasies of Raquel and Ares, played by Clara Galle and also newcomer Julio Peña.

The film tells the story of Raquel, a modest girl who wants to be a writer and is obsessed with her neighbor, Ares, a boy from a millionaire family who has a hard time showing his feelings. The attraction between them is as dangerous as it is inevitable. At the same time, a misunderstood friendship story is mixed with some situations about how difficult it is to find your own personality in adolescence.

Everything you would like to know about Clara Galle

I’m a deny… Telling jokes, because I laugh before finishing.

I remember… On Friday afternoons after school, when my mother came to pick me up with a pump of cream.

What I do best is… Reading, if this can be considered a skill. I have no trouble concentrating and getting into a book.

My worst subject: I’ve always been a nerd, the only thing I was a little bad at was Physics and Chemistry.

A book:I sing and the mountain dancesby Irene Sol.

A movie:Mamma Ma!I’ve grown up with her and I can’t stop watching her. I also like it a lot pulp fiction, the romantic movies that invite you to fantasize, the musicals, La la Land!…

An actor: I love Robert De Niro in all his movies, but especially in Taxi driverYour energy inspires me a lot.

An actress: Meryl Streep in everything she does, even in her minor roles like little women.

An artist: Kandinsky, Antonio López, and Camille Claudel.

To seduce me… Don’t come off as seductive, because it bores me. I am conquered by naturalness and simplicity.

In my playlist… I’ve got Coldplay back, my favorite 15-year-old band. If you see me on the street, I’m sure I’ll be listening to “Something”, my favorite.

I would like: Know how to sing very well.

A series:Thistle, by Ana Rujas, is the last one that I have enjoyed the most.

My favorite word: Bubble. I have always loved it.

I like putting costumes on… Of vampire. Or rather, vampire.

I like being told: “I see you happy”.

It makes me nervous: People who walk very slowly down the street.

It would change me… I need to learn to enjoy. I am too disciplined and responsible. But I think I’m already learning to let myself go…

In a year I would like… I’m satisfied with continuing to be just as excited.

one hand: Before going to sleep I give thanks and ask for forgiveness.

