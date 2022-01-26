The (scientific) secret of Jennifer Aniston’s eternal youth at 52: everything she does right in food, fitness and vitamins (and what she doesn’t)

It’s hard to believe that Jennifer Aniston had a tough childhood and that she grew up self-conscious about her mother’s beauty. But today it can be said that he has triumphed. He has not only built

a solid acting career, but its beauty is admired and followed by millions. Not only does the actress have the most copied haircut for 25 years, but even all ex-husbands love Jennifer Aniston. But all this does not come by chance and behind it there is a very thoughtful and disciplined work. Below you can read

what are your routines and all the secrets so that Jennifer Aniston continues to like her so much.

The first of Jennifer Aniston’s secrets: a diet with nutritious whole foods

fJennifer Aniston affirms that she has tried many diets, but her commitment now is not so strict and goes through foods that help improve physical and mental health. No fixed rules. Generally,

fill their plates with whole foods foods like fruits, vegetables, a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and heart-healthy fats. Instead, limit processed foods and sugar.

According to some interviews, the actress likes to practice intermittent fasting 16/8 more or less regularly, which means limiting food intake to a window of 8 hours a day and

refrain from eating for the remaining 16 hours. What it does is prolong the time from dinner to breakfast the next day.

His favorite foods are fruits like apples, bananas or kiwis. Also vegetables (spinach, broccoli, tomato), protein (turkey and chicken), whole grains and pasta, nuts, and some low-fat dairy.

exercise five days a week



Exercise is a fundamental part of Jennifer Aniston’s routine with well-known practices such as yoga, boxing, running, cycling, and aerobic (dance) and strength (weight) training. To do this, he often uses personal trainers to design specific tables and increase the efficiency of each session.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet

encourages nutritious ingredients and regular exercise. Plus, it’s not overly restrictive and can offer several health benefits. The diet actually complements your passion for exercise. It is part of a whole, which is how best results are obtained.

Mindfulness, in search of peace of mind



One of Jennifer Aniston’s great secrets is the time she dedicates each day to relaxation and inner peace through mindfulness, full awareness, something very fashionable in Hollywood and among celebrities in general. It focuses on acknowledging the present moment, the now, with mindfulness and open awareness. It helps reduce stress and appreciate more what you have. And it works for her!