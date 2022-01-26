The scene from ‘Friends’ that Jennifer Aniston has chosen to say goodbye to Gunther | Big Bang

all lovers of friends they are in mourning Actor James Michael Tyler has died of prostate cancer at the age of 59.

The interpreter embodied the unforgettable Gunther in the series. Always silently in love with Rachel Green, always waiting for a gesture, always in the background in the best situations of the protagonists at Central Perk.

For this reason, Jennifer Aniston’s reaction to said loss was one of the most anticipated by the followers. And the actress has paid tribute to her partner.

In his Instagram account he has remembered the scene where Gunther finally declared his love for her Rachel and she was giving him pumpkins again.

Next to the video, Aniston wrote the following words: “friends It wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives.. We will miss you very much.”

Also Matt LeBlanc has dedicated an image of the bar in which both appear together and a message that says: “We laugh a lot, man. You will be missed.”

On your side, Courtney Cox recalled the good mood of the actor and the disposition with which he worked: “The size of the gratitude that you brought to the room and you showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I have for having met you. Rest in peace James.”

An exemplary behavior that David Schwimmer also underlines in his farewell: “James, thank you for playing such a wonderful and unforgettable role in Friends and for being a gentleman with a big heart and everywhere off screen. We will miss you, friend.”

Finally, Lisa Kudrow – the eternal Phoebe who performed at Gunther’s bar – has also dedicated words of thanks: “James Michael Tyler, we will miss you. Thank you for being there for all of us.”