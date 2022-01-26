The Russian stock market collapses and the ruble falls due to military tensions in Ukraine and the threat of sanctions

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia (Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS/File)

The Russian stock market and the ruble plummeted on Monday as geopolitical tensions rose over fears that Russia would attack Ukraine.

Stocks plunged more than 8% on the RTS indexafter two weeks of steady decline, while The Russian currency fell to its lowest point in more than a year against the dollar, at 79 rubles (-2.3%).

“We expect Russian equities to extend losses today as geopolitical tensions escalate over the weekend”, said Alfa Bank analysts.

Renaissance Capital said in a note to clients that the ruble could fall by up to 20% against the dollar in the event of a military escalation.

Western officials were scheduled to meet on Monday in an attempt to coordinate their response and come up with a battery of sanctions against Moscow if Russia invades Ukraine.

(Reuters)

Tensions increase due to the deployment of some 100,000 soldiers by Russia on the borders of its neighboring country. Britain and the United States have ordered the return home of some staff and their families from their embassies in Ukraine. For its part, Moscow insists it has no intention of invading.

Several rounds of talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to ease tensions. The current fear of a Russian invasion stems from Ukraine’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russian assets could come under further pressure if new sanctions are imposedsomething Western powers have threatened if Moscow participates in hostilities against Ukraine, but Russian officials say the country’s finances are healthy and economic fundamentals are solid.

In turn, Moscow is also grappling with the increase in cases of COVID-19, which reached a new record this Monday with more than 65 thousand new cases.

Both Russian and Ukrainian assets will be at the forefront of market fallout if there is possible military action. Dollar bonds from both countries have underperformed their peers in recent months as investors trimmed their exposure amid escalation between Washington and its allies and Moscow.

Ukraine’s fixed income markets are primarily the competition of emerging market investors, while Russia’s overall position in capital markets has shrunk in recent years due to sanctions and geopolitical tension, dampening in to some extent any threat of contagion through those channels.

However, the Russian ruble and the Ukrainian hryvnia have also suffered, making them the worst performing currencies among emerging markets so far this year.

Geopolitics on the Ukraine-Russia border presented “substantial uncertainties” for currency markets, said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING. “The events of late 2014 remind us of the liquidity gaps and hoarding of US dollars that led to a substantial fall in the ruble,” Turner said.

(With information from AFP and Reuters)

