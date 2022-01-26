The results that can lead El Tri to the reclassification zone in the Concacaf Octagonal

On the ninth date of the Octagonal, Mexico can fall to the playoff zone in the event of a loss or draw against Jamaica, and that these results are combined with a victory for Panama over Costa Rica

MEXICO — The Mexican team will return to action in the Octagonal of the Concacaf this Thursday against Jamaica after the defeats against U.S Y Canada, which left those of Gerardo Martino on the edge of the playoff zone. However, on the ninth date it can fall to the reclassification position in the event of a loss or a draw against the reggaeboyz is combined with a triumph of Panama about Costa Rica.

The Tri from Gerardo Martino arrives at the duel against Jamaica in the third position of the Octagonal classification with 14 units, same as it has Panama in fourth place, playoff zone; while Canada He is the leader with 16 points, followed by the 15 he has harvested U.S.

Mexico marches in the third position of the Octagonal of the Concacaf.

The goal difference that Mexico has, which is +4, is what separates it from Panama, which is +2 on the fourth rung. However, El Tri depends on itself not to fall into the reclassification zone, since a win against Jamaica would ensure it would remain, at least, in third place, but could even rise to second or first place, in case Canada Y U.S do not win their respective commitments.

Mexico Y Panama They will play their duels on the ninth date of the Concacaf octagonal as visiting conditions. In the event that El Tri loses or draws against Jamaica, it runs the risk of occupying the play-off zone, where it would be if Panama comes out with three points in its duel against Costa Rica, at the San José National Stadium.

Jamaica, who will debut as a coach in the tie with Paul Hall, will play their fourth home match at the Octagonal. However, they have not been able to win at home, where they started with a 0-3 loss to Panama; while in their last two duels they drew against Canada (0-0) and the United States (1-1).

Mexico will face its sixth match on a foreign court, with a balance of two wins, against Costa Rica (0-1) and El Salvador (0-2), a 1-1 draw against Panama, in addition to defeats against the United States (2- 0) and Canada (2-1).

On the other hand, Panama has had four away games, in which it has beaten Jamaica (0-3) and Honduras (2-3), in addition to losing against El Salvador (1-0) and Canada (4-1). ).