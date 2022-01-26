The reason why Serge Gnabry has his nails painted black

Serge Gnabri He is one of the most outstanding players of Bayern Munich. The 26 year old striker is being essential this season for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, with his 2 goals in the Champions League and his 10 goals in the Bundesliga. However, apart from his good numbers on the pitch, this week he is making headlines for a very different reason. And it is becoming common for the winger to appear in matches with the black painted nailsa detail that has not gone unnoticed by Bayern fans and German football lovers.

What does the color black on your nails mean?



More than a fashion among young people, Gnabry wanted to join this trend to give visibility one of the biggest problems in today’s society. According to the German newspaper ‘Bild’, this striking manicure by Serge Gnabry is not due to a new trend among footballers, but rather his gesture is related to the organization ‘YGAP’which uses the visibility and popularity of some of the most recognizable men on the scene to give voice to one of the issues that most concerns us today: child abuse.

The reason why they make this gesture has its origin in the rescue of a girl who suffered abuse and that he said goodbye to the CEO of ‘YGAP’, Elliot Costello, by painting one of his nails. It was then that he encouraged other men to join in complaint sign.

In this way, Gnabry has wanted to join the initiative by painting his nails, although black does not have to be the chosen color: the fact of wearing a painted nail aims to denounce that one in five children around the world suffers or has suffered before the age of 18 physical or sexual violence. Some of the public figures who have joined in painting their nails and raising funds for this organization are Chris Hemsworth or Michael Klimamong others.