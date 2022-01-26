The reason why Gnabry has black nails

Serge Gnabri he is being one of the most outstanding footballers of this season at Bayern Munich, where he is leaving the most applauded performances on the pitch. Goals, assists and a great state of form are the arguments that have consolidated him as one of the most important men of the Bavarian team, something that he has taken advantage of in recent times to give visibility to one of the biggest problems that is occurring in the actual society.

The meaning of your painted nails

He is not doing it, however, with his celebrations or with his statements, and yes with his nails, a detail that may go unnoticed but that has caught the attention of many of his fans and international followers in recent times. The German footballer is getting used to playing with his nails painted black, a detail that has surprised and whose meaning has recently been discovered, which has also caused talk on social networks in recent hours.

As reported by the German newspaperbild‘, Serge Gnabry’s black nails are not due to one of the many fashions that footballers have accustomed us to, but they hide an important message. This detail corresponds to the organization ‘YGAP’, which uses the visibility of some of the most prominent and recognized men in the world to give visibility to one of the most worrying problems in our society: child abuse. The reason why the nails are painted is because a girl who suffered this abuse painted the CEO of ‘YGAP’, Elliot Costello, one of her nails when she said goodbye to him after the rescue; later, he encouraged other men to paint their nails as a complaint.

Serge Gnabry’s black painted nail is not a ‘fashion gimmick’, but rather an important symbol with an important message: The black nail refers to the “Polished Man” campaign by the organization “YGAP”, with which many prominent men want to draw attention to child abuse [Bild] pic.twitter.com/Nu5TKBLJ6Q — Bayern & Die Mannschaft (@iMiaSanMia_en) January 26, 2022

With this detail, Serge Gnabry tries to publicly denounce and help all those minors who suffer such unfortunate and unfortunate acts. It does not have to be black, the fact of wearing a painted nail denounces that one in five children around the world suffers or has suffered physical or sexual violence before the age of 18. This organization tries to generate the greatest possible impact through these public figures in order to raise funds that are destined for these victims. Gnabry is just one of the personalities who have joined this movement, since others like Chris Hemsworth or Michael Klim have also decided to paint their nails.