The realme Pad will finally update to Android 12 officially

If you have a realme Pad, we have good news for you. The tablet will finally receive the update to Android 12.

Realme announced a few weeks ago that the realme Pad **would not be updated to Android 12**, despite being a product released in late 2021, less than six months ago. Something that, of course, was not taken too well by the buyers of the device.

Fortunately, realme has decided to change her mind. As the brand itself would have confirmed to Android Authority, realme will finally update its tablet to the latest version of Android. In addition, they have ensured three years of security updates As minimum.

There will be Android 12 for the realme Pad

In the statement, the company confirmed that the update to Android 12 for the realme Pad will be ready throughout the third quarter of the year. It is clear that it will not be among the first devices of the brand to receive the update, but that is better than remaining anchored forever in Android 11.

The brand has also removed the text indicating that the realme Pad would not receive Android 12 on its official forum.

For now, it only remains to wait a few months until the update rollout begins. Once available, the owners of the tablet will have the opportunity to enjoy the news of realme UI 3.0, the latest version of the brand customization layer based on Android 12.

