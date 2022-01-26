The places where the HBO Max series was filmed

The Gilded Age (the golden age) has just been added to the HBO Max catalog. This is a highly recommended series for lovers of luxurious architecture who is starring Louisa Jacobson, daughter of Meryl Streep. This imposing production was created by Julian Fellowesremembered for his work on downton abbey.

The official synopsis for this installment reads: “1882. Upon the death of her father, young Marian Brook moves to New York, a city on the brink of modernity, where old and new collide.” Of course, It is possible to expect that in the episodes of this show quite emblematic places will be visited.

Therefore, below we review the most important buildings in Rhode Island and New York that will be part of different scenes of this television strip and that were compiled by House Beautiful magazine. In total, there are more than a dozen house museums that are in excellent condition and can currently be visited in person.

The Breakers, Newport, Rhode Island

It is a neo-Italian Renaissance construction that was built between 1893 and 1895 by Cornelius Vanderbilt II.

Marble House, Newport, Rhode Island

Richard Morris Hunt was the creator of this Beaux Arts style mansion built between 1888 and 1892.

The Colony House, Newport, Rhode Island

It is currently in charge of the Newport Historical Society. It is a Georgian-style construction that was inaugurated in 1741.

Glenview Mansion, Yonkers, New York

This large house is known today as the Hudson River Museum. It is a late Victorian work that was created by Charles W. Clinton around 1870.

Rosecliff, Newport, Rhode Island

It is a jewel of the French Baroque Revival. It was the work of the acclaimed firm McKim, Mead and White, founded in 1872.

Chateau-sur-Mer, Newport, Rhode Island

This beautiful house was built in 1851 by the architect Seth C. Bradford, and years later it was renovated by Richard Morris Hunt.

The Castle, Troy, New York

This castle is also known as “the John Paine mansion”. Following its construction in 1896, it earned a reputation as the “largest house” in Troy at the time.

Hunter House, Newport, Rhode Island

It was built in 1748 for Colonial Lieutenant Governor Jonathan Nichols Jr.

Clouds Hill Museum, Warwick, Rhode Island

This residence was erected between 1871 and 1877 and is now a museum located on what was formerly known as the Cedar Hill estate.

TheElms, Newport, Rhode Island

This classic Renaissance home was officially opened in 1901, making it one of the newest on this list.

Lyndhurst Mansion, Tarrytown, New York

This Gothic Revival-inspired structure was designed by Alexander Jackson Davis in 1838.

Belcourt, Newport, Rhode Island

Like other buildings on this list, this mansion was designed by Richard Morris Hunt for US Congressman Oliver Hazard Perry Belmont. The Châteauesque structure was completed in 1894.

Newport Art Museum, Newport, Rhode Island

Prior to becoming a museum, this site was the home of John Noble Alsop Griswold, merchant, businessman, and diplomat. Its architecture is in the American Stick style, and was created by Richard Morris Hunt in 1864.

The Belvedere Estate, Tarrytown, New York

This mansion covers more than 10 hectares of land and was originally part of Philipsburg Manor, a huge estate built for millionaires Florence and Casper Whitney.

Watch the trailer for The Gilded Age next: