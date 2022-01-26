The movies that best convey the values ​​of boxing

Theboxingit is much more than blows and skill. Those who are not familiar with this world observe it from the outside with some caution, but the reality is that it is a sport that transmits many values, some of which are very important in our society. Several of them have been the reason why the big screen has focused on a ring story, to express emotions and feelings.

We can find movies that emphasizedifferent learningsuch as discipline, respect or responsibility; three qualities that any high-level athlete should have. Also in patience, humility and justice. Despite having a facade of hard and rocky game, behind there isa great component of humanitywhich is key to combining sport and entertainment.

Returning to the movies, the great boxing saga that popularized this sport is of special mention:Rocky. movies starringSylvester Stallone, in whichputs himself in the shoes of a professional boxer, they have gone around the world and have become one of the most important sagas in the history of cinematography. There are up to eight movies, starting with the one from 1976, that recount the life of Rocky Balboa and show his technical evolution in terms of hitting, agility and speed.

It is worth mentioning that, in two of the last films of the saga as a spin-off, Rocky takes the step from inside to outside the ring as a trainer. InCreed: Champion’s HeartYCreed II: Defending the Legacythe protagonist boxer is Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan, who fights to settle on top with the help of the training of his father’s rival.

more classics

Also with big names and establishing itself as a cinema classic, in 1980,wild bull. In this film, which features personalities such as Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci and Martin Scorsese, the story ofJake La Motta, a boxer who wants to be a heavyweight champion but whose ghosts inside and outside the ring often play tricks on him. For this, it will be key to try to control violence and aggressiveness in all aspects of his life.

and could not missmillion dollar Baby, from 2004, and with another well-known director and protagonist: Clint Eastwood. The film follows the life of a trainer, Frankie Dunn, who goes from training top fighters to running a gym with a friend. Everything changes when a girl,

Maggie Fitzgerald, asks him to train her in boxing and, although at first the request is rejected out of sheer machismo, she ends up accepting. A call to fight against sexism and advocate for gender equality.

Although it has not reached our days with as much force as the previous ones, film critics considerThe clay idolas one of the best film classics, especially those related to this sport. It dates from 1949 and its protagonist is Kirk Douglas, who playsMidge Kelly. The boxer ends up losing sight of reality due to his fame and falls into temptations that will complicate his personal and professional life. A constant battle that reflects some of the problems that come with sudden success.

movie lives

In a biographical way, the title came in 2005Cinderella Man. This accountthe true story fromJames Braddock, played by Russel Crowe, a former boxer who, due to the economic crisis of the late 1930s, has to get back into the ring to bring money home. A fight against difficulties and with a touch of nostalgia to overcome an adverse family situation.

For many, boxing is synonymous withMuhammad Ali. How could it be otherwise, it also has its film piece, although with clear touches of a documentary production. This isWhen We Were Kingsfrom 1996, which recounts with real images the fight between Ali andgeorge foremanin the legendary combatRumble in the Jungle, considered one of the great events of the last century. In this film the importance of the clash is reflected with special mention to the fight against racism.

Based on real events, and somewhat harder than the previous one due to the story it tells, it is worth highlightingfighterfrom 2010. The story of two half-brothers is explained,mickey wardYDicky Ecklund, who share the dream of becoming boxers. While the former wants to pick up the thread of his career again, the latter will fight against addictions, although he is already a professional. A very harsh photograph of the problems and frustrations outside the ring.

As an example of overcoming, there is a recent title that has to be highlighted: Redemption2015. This film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, recounts the inner journey that a boxer must take who reaches rock bottom when his wife dies. An example of fighting pain and working on mental strength that the protagonist must carry out to return to the top.

Finally, it is also possible to comment on some films that, although boxing is often in the background, is the common thread of the story that is told. Example of this isHurricane Cartera boxer wrongfully accused of a crime, orNapola, Nazi elite school, where sport and ideology collide on more than one occasion, generating a dilemma for the protagonist. Two titles that are worth it.

All the named films go beyond the strictly sports. show and tellthe internal strugglethat many professional athletes must face outside the ring. Although with different stories, they explain how boxing is much more than a physical sport, with a high component ofmental toughnessYsome valuesthat are inseparable from it.