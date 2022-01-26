The most memorable moments of Kobe Bryant’s career

20 years in the NBA, championships, injuries and different controversies marked the life of the «Black Mamba«

Two years have passed since the death of the Los Angeles Lakers star, Kobe Bryant, in a helicopter accident and his legacy lives on, not only in basketball but in world sports, thanks to his life on and off the court after 20 seasons in the NBA.

In December 2021 Ricky Rubio recalled a phrase by Kobe Bryant, “the storm ends with time”, and took it as inspiration to overcome the serious injury to his left knee that has forced him to say goodbye to the NBA season .

The Spanish player shared an old video of Bryant on Twitter hours after it was confirmed that he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the same one he injured in 2012 when he was a rookie with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’ve learned that you always have to keep going, always,” Bryant says in that clip. “No matter what happens: the storm ends with time. And when the storm is over, you have to make sure you are prepared,” he adds.

In The newspaper We recall 10 moments of his career and life, which ended at 41 years of age.

1996: From high school to the NBA

Kobe Bean Bryant dazzled with his participation in the team of the Lower Merion school of Ardmore, in high school. He won the state title in his last season by posting records of 30.8 points, 12 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game.

The Charlotte Hornets selected Kobe Bryant 13th in the draft on June 26, 1996, and he became the sixth player in history to go from high school to the NBA.

Bryant didn’t play a single game for the Hornets, because that year’s Lakers owner Jerry West traded his star player Vlade Divac for the rookie sensation who came from Lower Merion High School. The rest is history.

1997: At the age of 18, he won the dunk contest

In his second season in the NBA, he entered the dunk contest at just 18 years of age. The creativity, explosiveness and originality in the dives are the criteria that the experts evaluate in this competition.

Bryant took the ball and on his first try made a play similar to when Michael Jordan suspended himself in the air and dunked the ball to win that award at the 1988 show.

Black Mamba, with the number 8 on his back, jumped and after passing the ball under his legs he managed to put the ball in the hoop to excite all the viewers, players and fans who were at the Gund Arena in Cleveland .

The judges gave his play 49 points out of 50, making Bryan the youngest player to win the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

2000-2003: Beginning of the dynasty

The arrival of the year 2000 marked the era of the Lakers and Kobe Bryant in the NBA.

With the arrival of coach Phil Jackson and star center Shaquille O’Neal, the California team increased its quality of play. The Bryant-O’Neal duo took the team to the Finals against the Indiana Pacers.

In six games, the Lakers prevailed and thus won their first title since 1988, led by O’Neal, who was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the Final.

The 2001 season was outstanding for Black Mamba. Averaging 28.5 points per game, they repeated their arrival in the Finals, that year against the difficult team of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Again the duo Kobe and Shaq prevailed over their rivals and in just five games they defeated the team led by Allen Iverson and the Los Angeles team repeated as monarch.

After being two-time champions, the Lakers looked for the triplet. Kobe assumed the leadership of the team and for the third consecutive year they reached the Finals and mercilessly defeated the New Jersey Nets in four games, which turned the Los Angeles team into a dynasty.

2003: Accused of rape

After the failure of the 2003 season, in which his team was eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs, Bryant decided to have knee surgery due to tendinitis.

While he was staying in a hotel as part of his recovery, in Oregon, a 19-year-old girl accused him of raping her, for which the former NBA was arrested.

After posting $25,000 bail, Bryant offered his version of events in which he claimed the relationship had been “consensual” and regretted cheating on his wife.

In 2004, the case was dismissed because the victim chose not to testify, but Bryant released a statement admitting the woman had not consented to the relationship.

Kobe Bryant statement Opens arrow_downward “First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the last year. Although the year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain he has had to endure. I also want to apologize to his parents and relatives, to my family and friends, and to all citizens. I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid. She agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case. Although I truly believe that this meeting between us was consensual, I now acknowledge that she did not and does not see this incident in the same way that I did. After months of reviewing the case, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels and that she did not consent to this meeting. I issued this statement knowing that while one part of this case ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will continue. That portion of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the State of Colorado.” close arrow_upward

2006: All-time high with 81 points in a game

NBA and Lakers fans will remember January 22 when Kobe Bryant put on a show scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center.

Bryant became the leading scorer in a Lakers game that night, surpassing Elgin Baylor who did it with 71, and is the second player with the most goals in a game behind Wilt Chamberlain who scored 100.

2009: Return to the NBA throne

Without Shaquille O’Neal and with the number 24 stamped on his jersey, the same one he used in high school, Kobe Bryant became the leader and star figure of the Lakers.

Twice Player of the Month, three times Best of the Week. Black Mamba led the team to the best record in the Western Conference with 65 wins and 17 losses.

In the Finals against the Orlando Magic, the Lakers star prevailed and equaled Michael Jordan’s mark with more than 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a final. With this trophy Bryant won his fourth title and first Finals MVP.

In 2010 he revived one of the greatest rivalries in the NBA in the Finals. Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics met again, both are the winningest franchises in the NBA.

The final series was a seven game high, where Bryant averaged 28.6 points, 8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The Lakers won the title, the fifth for Black Mamba, and took the second MVP of a final.

2013: the worst injury of his career

On April 12, 2013, the Lakers faced the Golden State Warriors, and with 3:09 left in the game, Bryant dribbled the ball and when he went to the hoop he fell down and suffered one of the worst injuries ever. a basketball player: Achilles tendon rupture.

Despite the serious injury, the player got up from the bench and limped to the free-throw area, where he made both shots and left with a standing ovation from all over the Staples Center, thus ending his participation in that season.

2016: Retirement through the big door

Almost exactly three years after the injury, the Lakers number 24 decided to end his career. On April 13, 2016, it was the last game at home, before his public and the rival was the Utah Jazz.

Bryant scored 60 points on that occasion. Celebrities such as rapper Jay-Z, actor Jack Nicholson and his entire family accompanied him in what would be his last game wearing yellow and purple. He walked away with the highest scoring record for a player in his retirement.

“Mamba out” were Bryant’s last words as a player to close the cycle of one of the distinguished basketball players in the history of the Californian team.

2017: 8 and 24 forever

Three titles with one shirt, two titles with another. 16,777 points with number 8, 16,866 units with 24. Kobe Bryant marked his careers with both numbers and the Los Angeles franchise paid tribute to him by retiring both jerseys forever from the team and placing them on the roof of Staples Center.

We’re here to celebrate the greatest in purple and gold franchise history. There will never be another Kobe Bryant,” were the words of another team legend, Magic Johnson.

The Black Mamba is the only NBA to receive such a distinction in league history.

2018: Basketball led him to an Oscar

“We both know that no matter what I do next, I will always be that kid with the socks and the garbage can in the corner: five seconds on the clock, ball in my hands. I will always love you », is part of the farewell letter that Kobe Bryant wrote in his retirement in The Players Tribune.

That letter was made into an animated short film titled dear basketball, which won Best Animated Short Film at the 2018 Oscars. Thus, Kobe Bryant added another award to his excellent career, but this time through cinema.

2020: Tributes

The whole world was shocked after the tragic news of the death of Kobe Bryant along with his daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant and seven other people who accompanied him to a minor basketball match on January 26, 2020.

Dozens of fans gathered around the Staples Center last Sunday to pay tribute, where the Grammys were held hours later. Artists such as John Legend, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Alicia Keys paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in their musical performances.

Also, the day of the NBA that day was different. Players, coaching staff and fans were shocked at the news.

In most games they paid tribute after the initial jump in which both teams let 24 seconds pass on the clock, on the first possession, honoring Kobe Bryant’s number 24.

With only 41 years of life, Kobe Bean Bryant marked an entire generation of young people and adults who every night, from the stadium or through television, were amazed by his contribution on the court. His legacy will be etched forever on the court and off it, thanks to the love and respect he showed his daughters, family, friends and colleagues.

I don’t know if I can reach the stars or the moon or wherever. If I fall off the cliff, or from the pedestal, I will still have learned something “, Kobe Bryant.



