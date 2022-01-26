The most anticipated cameos that Doctor Strange 2 could have

Apparently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have many surprises as far as characters are concerned. Here are some very interesting rumours!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It is, without a doubt, one of the most ambitious projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, the story starring benedict cumberbatch will return to what happened Spider-Man: No Way Home and we will see, again, characters from other alternative realities debut in the MCU.

This is how various emblematic heroes and villains of Marvel will join the franchise for the delirium of the fandom that was already able to celebrate the SpiderVerse and now you will have new reasons to be happy. For example, the return of Hugh Jackman like Wolverine to the big screen, something that fans have been asking for years. And with him, some of the versions of Professor X, although at this point we don’t know if the one from Patrick Stewart or James McAvoy.

The possible cameos of Doctor Strange 2

Three members of Fox’s original Fantastic Four would also be part of the sequel: Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm and the Human Torch. Chris Evans Not only would he return as part of the longest-running family of heroes in comics, but he would also play an evil version of Steve Rogers: Captain Hydra. In addition, they say that another Hulk would appear on the tape, probably that of Edward Norton in the same way as the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire.

Loki, after his interesting time on the Disney+ streaming platform, would be part of the game, as would another character from the X-Men: Mystique, played by Jennifer Lawrence. The animated series What If…? left a mark on the followers of Marvel and that is why the creatives in charge of Doctor Strange 2 would add Captain Carter to the film, in this case in the skin of Hayley Atwell.

Does the list of rumors continue? Yes, perhaps the most surprising of all is the one that points to Tom Cruise as a powerful variant of Iron Man who carries three Infinity Stones in his armor and has superior technology. Other characters that could appear in this ambitious project of Marvel are Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), the evil Ultron (james spader) and perhaps the Quicksilver of Evan Peters. Impressive, isn’t it?