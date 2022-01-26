The Mexican press is also primed with Ángel Zaldívar

The Mexican striker is one of the team’s top scorers and has scored two goals so far in Clausura 2022.

the draw of Chivas before him Queretaro it uncovered various foci of debate that were in the chamber around the Flock. The first of those mentioned after 4 points in the first three days has been Michel Leanowhose contradictions have made him become meme meat for the press and fans.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

Another one that was not ‘saved from burning’ either was Cesar HuertaTo who Adolf Baptist He harshly criticized and asked hundreds of fans why Chivas hires players like that. Now, with the national team break just around the corner, Angel Zaldivar he has also been called into question despite being one of the team’s top scorers.

“He is still missing the most important thing: the weight of a scorer, of a center forward. Zaldívar has no level for Chivas, he converts goals into penalty kicks, he does it very well there. Later, on the field, it doesn’t end up fulfilling”, expressed harshly on the ESPN program Futbol Picante.

It is striking that the one born in Jalisco is being questioned after he has been dispatched with two goals so far in the championship. In just three games of this Closure 2022 he has already scored half of the goals he celebrated in 14 presentations in the past opening 2021.

Leaño defends him

The rojiblanco coach is one of his striker’s greatest defenders, and at a press conference he highlighted the importance of Zaldívar for Chivas’ game. “He is a striker who has scored 2 goals in 3 games, who generates many scoring options, he would be worried if he did not manage to generate them. Here we are looking for team goals, he is very generous in that sense and it is something that must be rescued, that the players dare, I think that will take us very far”the coach pointed out.