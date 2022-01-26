The Mexican National Team arrived in Jamaica without Raúl Jiménez and César Montes

The striker did not recover from a calf injury, while the defender also showed ailments, so they did not make the trip with the Tricolor

Raul Jimenez Y Cesar Montes did not travel with Mexican team to Jamaica, for the match of the concacaf qualifierdue to physical ailments and the two footballers stayed at the High Performance Center.

The Wolverhampton striker stayed due to a calf injury, which did not allow him to play on the last day with his team, and now prevents him from playing the game against Jamaica, so it was decided that he will stay to train at CAR.

For its part, Cesar Montes he did not travel due to a muscle injury. The coaching staff of Mexican team He decided not to risk it, in addition to the fact that the player has the Club World Cup on the horizon that he will play with Monterrey, in the United Arab Emirates.

Jimenez It is one of the banners of the Mexican team, so his place will be occupied by Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martín. The Argentine naturalized Mexican striker is the one who aims to be the substitute for the Wolverhampton player, because he acts as his usual change in matches.

In the case of Cesar Montes‘Tata’ Martino has Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo and Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez and Héctor Moreno in that position, so the central defender will have time to recover.

In addition to Jimenez and Montes, Martino will also not have Hirving Chucky Lozano, who must serve a penalty for accumulating yellow cards. Still, the Napoli attacker did make the trip.

The most sensitive casualties are Jiménez and Lozano, because both players play in Europe and have positioned themselves as the leaders of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s Tricolor.