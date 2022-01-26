The Metaverse: Slavery of the Future

On January 18, 2022, it will go down in entertainment and technology history because Microsoft acquired the video game developer Activision-Blizzard for US$68 billion. One of the great developers in the world of video games that have produced popular titles in the “geek” culture such as World of Warcraft.

This acquisition is driven by the trendy project of the big technology and software companies that would be the metaverse. A virtual world in which people can acquire property and live in virtual spaces impossible for many in the real world.

The metaverse is not something new, the movie Matrix already proposed a future where all human beings lived in a virtual world (even if it was against their will) and Steven Spielberg directed the film adaptation of the science fiction novel Ready Player One that is much closer to what Alphabeth or Microsoft want: a virtual world where people can go to study, work and have fun. Controlled by a single company that sells its users not only virtual immersion gear, but also in-world items and production rights for those who want to create businesses within the metaverse called Oasis.

Thanks to controversies over the work environment within Activision-Blizzard, the market price of its stock on the stock exchange had fallen by 40% from February 2021 to last January, for which Microsoft acquired for a bargain price one of pioneering companies in virtual worlds where players have great freedom in what they can do, who they are and what they can have.

Inequality has grown in a way never seen before and the pandemic has not only forced people to stay at home and look for new hobbies, but it has enriched technology and software companies in a way never seen before; many people were going through very difficult times, of job uncertainty and looking to escape from reality they find video games.

This escapism is one of the most profitable things for a video game company, the more time you spend on the games, the more you spend on them, either to acquire cosmetic aspects, tools that require a lot of work to obtain or other video games offered by the same business.

Amazon knows what its consumers buy, Google knows what they think and Facebook knows what they talk about, with all this information a virtual world where users have their ideal world would create individuals who would never want to leave it and would work entirely to maintain access to his fantasy world and acquire more things for him. A great social network from which there is no desire to leave.

The metaverse would be where many people would live their lives, buyers completely dependent on the product. They would just be human batteries for the Matrix.