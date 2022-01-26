The Marvel movie that was a failure and is now among the most watched on Disney +

Since its inception, Marvel Studios It has been characterized by producing one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. With more than twenty productions to his credit, between films and series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe It has become a success story.

Over the past year, the studio has brought to life a host of small-screen titles that debuted on Disney+. Most of them were successful from the get-go. Similar was the case of the premieres for the big screen, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker