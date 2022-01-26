The Marvel movie that was a failure and is now among the most watched on Disney +

Since its inception, Marvel Studios It has been characterized by producing one of the most successful franchises of the last decade. With more than twenty productions to his credit, between films and series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe It has become a success story.

Over the past year, the studio has brought to life a host of small-screen titles that debuted on Disney+. Most of them were successful from the get-go. Similar was the case of the premieres for the big screen, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals.

A few days ago it became known that Eternalsthe film directed by Chloé Zhao, became the most successful Marvel movie on Disney+breaking viewing records in its wake.

It was recently known that there another title that resurfaced in the Disney + ranking and has returned to be placed among the most seen. It is one of the worst marvel productionsalthough it is not one hundred percent of the study.

Is about X-Men: Dark Phoenix, the film released in 2019, which belongs to the X-Men saga. The film was directed by Simon Kinberg and was the twelfth installment in the franchise.

In dark phoenixthe X-Men must face one of their own, in this case Jean Gray (Sophie Turner), which after a mission is reached by a powerful cosmic force. Back home, the mysterious power begins to manifest in Jean, making her unstable and dangerous. As she battles the entity that inhabits her, she Jean unleashes a power she cannot control, making her the X-Men’s chief enemy.

Like the previous installments, the film once again featured the performances of James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters Y Jessica Chastain.

Despite adapting one of the most popular plots in comics, dark phoenix He did not rise to the occasion. The fans were pleased with little, something that was reflected in the box office due to its low collection. But also It is the film of the X-Men saga with the worst scoreand. On Rotten Tomatoes, it accumulates a 22% approval rating.

In the last days, X-Men: Dark Phoenix has re-entered among the fifteen most viewed titles on the Disney+ platform Worldwide.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!