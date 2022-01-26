The James Webb Telescope reaches its final destination: 1.5 million kilometers from Earth

You will be able to start observing the universe after completing an optical alignment process, which would last three months.

The James Webb Space Telescope arrived on Monday at its final destination, the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 (L2), NASA reports. The final maneuver resulted from the activation of its thrusters for about five minutes, which added to the speed of the device only 1.6 meters per second.

Now NASA engineers must align its optics, a process that will take the next three months. After this stage, the telescope will begin to observe distant galaxies with unprecedented precision.

“Webb, welcome home! Congratulations to the team for all their hard work to ensure Webb’s safe arrival at L2 today. We are one step closer to unlocking the mysteries of the universe. And I can’t wait to see the first new sights!” of Webb’s universe this summer!” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

A Lagrange point allows a small object to be stationary at a certain distance from both the Earth and the Sun. In total, each system of two large celestial objects has five points in that score. The positioning of the telescope at point L2, 1.5 million kilometers behind the Earth, allows it to be protected from excessive heat from the Sun and to increase the capacity of its sensors.

The most powerful and expensive telescope in history

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25 by an Ariane 5 rocket. It is a project led by NASA, with the participation of the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The device, considered the most powerful and expensive in history, will allow astronomers to see space with new ‘eyes’ and access hitherto inaccessible corners of the universe. That’s it hundred times more powerful than its predecessor, the Hubble, which is about to complete 32 years in orbit.

