The interesting work of JR Moehringer

In Ciudadano ADN we had a new edition of Entrelíneas, Pancho Mouat’s literary column, who dedicated his space to the work of the American journalist and writer, JR Moehringer.

“He is an American writer who became very famous in the world when the memoirs of Andre Agassi, the tennis player, were published. He never hides in this autobiography, where Andre Agassi appears on the cover”, Mouat began by saying at the beginning of his column, referring to the book “Open”.

In line with the above, the Entrelíneas journalist added in his column on JR Moehringer that the writer of “Open” he settled in Nevada, in Las Vegas, to live with the tennis player and get the book out.

“It is an exciting book for those who like tennis, but for those who like a life story of someone who was very good at tennis. The grace is in the drama that hides a character like Agassi, who imposes on him to be a successful tennis player and ends up hating tennis”, story.

“The Bartender”: Another Essential JR Moehringer Work

How did JR Moehringer come to be the pen behind Andre Agassi’s book? According to Mouat it was from the tennis player’s taste for the novel “The Bartending”.

“It’s a memoir, but by Moehringer himself. Agassi liked that book so much that he contacted him, proposed this project, they hit it off and then they started working on what would later become ‘Open,’” the columnist explained.

“The Bartender” is also known under the name of “The bar of high hopes”, and it has an adaptation on Amazon – recently released and produced by George Clooney – which, in the opinion of some viewers, would not do much justice to the original product.

“I have been told that the film is entertaining, but it never enters the layers of depth that this autobiographical book describes”, raised.

“It really is an endearing book, because it has to do with his story as a journalist. Also how he is making a place for himself in the newsrooms of the newspapers, and how the bar counter celebrates all his professional achievements as if they were theirs, their own”, added the columnist for Ciudadano ADN.