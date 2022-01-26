The imaginary world of Doctor Parnassus: the death of Heath Ledger and a cult of friendship that left Tom Cruise out

The imaginary world of Doctor Parnassus is a story that takes place between the real world and an illusory world, where the leader of a traveling circus (Christopher Plummer) who has achieved eternity through a pact with the devil (Tom Waits), offers anyone who wants to live the experience pass through a magic mirror and explore your fantasies. Tony (Heath Ledger), a charismatic young man trying to escape his fate, joins the show and becomes central to Parnassus’ mission: to rescue his daughter (Lily Cole), his bargaining chip for eternal youth, from the devil claws

Ordinary characters doing extraordinary things, a grotesque aesthetic in contemporary London, delirium and chimera, and two hours with the indelible stamp of Terry Gilliam: The film, an independent production that was made on a budget of $30 million and shot between London and Vancouver, was released on October 23, 2009 and grossed $64.5 million.

The Imaginary World of Doctor Parnassus – Trailer

It is true that the film could have ended up as just another film in the particular inventory of Terry Gilliam, a filmmaker born in the United States with a past in English humor, a special taste for animation and fans who made him a cult director. But not. And the reason has a first and last name: Heather Ledger. The tragic and unexpected death of the Australian actor – to whom Gilliam went for his talent, but also for his fame after his sublime interpretation of the Joker – ended up going through the film in all possible planes and turned it into something more: a tribute to the actor, a cult of friendship, another overcoming of Gilliam, a film full of winks and premonitions and the latest film record of the young promise of Hollywood .

The Imaginary World of Doctor Parnassus by Terry Gilliam

Gilliam was born in the United States, but rose to fame and discovered himself as a great author of surreal animations with the famous English comedy group of the 60s and 70s Monty Python. As a director, he achieved great notoriety with films like Brazilian, 12 monkeys, Y Panic and Madness in Las Vegas, where in his own way he managed to expose the harshness of reality through dreamlike, dystopian and extremely plastic stories, in which anything could happen. Gilliam was never a friend of good manners, and despite having loyal fans, the financing of his films was always a problem: his career has several unfinished projects, budget drops and wars with film studios. Gilliam’s curse not only did not skip The imaginary world of Doctor Parnassus, but hit him hard .

In order to start shooting, Gilliam had to appeal to the support of several European film producers, whom he convinced thanks to his particular filmography, but also to the figure of Ledger: an incipient genius who had demonstrated his acting ability as Ennis Del Mar. in Secret in the mountain and had just finished his brilliant version of the Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight. However, by then, the problems had not started.

A very young Andrew Garfield with Christopher Plummer

The true challenge of Parnassus began with Ledger’s death in New York from an overdose of sleeping pills, narcotics and tranquilizers, just a month into filming. The new present pushed Gilliam, a screenwriter together with Charles McKeown, to make a decision: leave the project cut short or make use of the oneiric licenses of the story and rewrite the plot. The “curse”, in addition, added two more facts: the producer of the film, Bill Vince, died once the filming was finished and, when everything was ready to go to Cannes and start the international tour, Gilliam was run over a van, an accident that earned him a broken vertebra and several months of rehabilitation. From the three adversities Gilliam recovered. “The Heath Ledger tragedy made us have to think very seriously about whether to continue or rewrite and make a better movie,” he said behind the scenes of the film. “We chose the second option” .

The first time Ledger appears in the film, he has a tight noose around his neck and dangles from a London Bridge on a typical foggy night. The rest of his interventions are within the real world, as part of the company of Parnassus. The idea of ​​death is still there, and it runs through everything. Impermanence, above all, was a concept that Gilliam especially sought to capture in the film. Long before, even, the end of its protagonist.

“ There is a line that Christopher says in the movie about ‘a story of unforeseen death’. He didn’t want to say it, because Heath had died only a few weeks before. That line was in our original script, and being prophetic like that is a horrible thing. But we carry on, to honor the life and art of Heath ”, recognized Gilliam in an interview with the magazine slant, in the framework of the Toronto Film Festival. Ledger himself, in the skin of Tony, refers to the theme: “Nothing is permanent, not even death.” “Parnassus can also be seen as that: as the attempt to bring Heath back to life,” concluded the director.

Christopher Plummer and Tom Waits, who composes the devil himself

How did you go ahead without losing the interest of investors? How did you complete the story without taking Ledger out of the movie? The friends the actor had come to make in the Hollywood industry and the use of the mirror as a portal to a fantasy world were all Gilliam needed to turn a science fiction film into a tribute to its protagonist. During the duel, Johnny Depp – friend of Gilliam and protagonist of Panic and Madness in Las VegasHe offered his help. Along with Jude Law and Colin Farrell, they decided to complete Ledger’s scenes in his passages into the fantasy world on the condition that all proceeds go to Matilda, Ledger’s daughter with actress Michelle Williams.

Jude Law, as one of Tony’s impersonations on the other side of the looking glass

“I called people close to him and they all accepted,” Gilliam said in the official behind-the-scenes of the film. We gave them a DVD of what Heath had recorded and they did it without rehearsal time. Johnny shot his scenes in three and a half hours. He’s a genius, just like Jude and Colin. They were brilliant.” To complete the role of Tony, Tom Cruise was also offered, but the answer was negative. “For the sole reason that he wasn’t friends with Heath and we wanted to keep this in the family,” Gilliam said. . The film is dedicated to Vince and Ledger. And when it ends, you can read on the screen “A film of Heath Ledger and friends.”

Colin Farrell, in one of the scenes of the film

Gilliam recalled once the film was over the charisma and talent of its star, and his ability to be present even after he had died. “Every minute he amazed us with what he was doing, and what he did was totally generous to all the other actors. It brought out the best in them. At the time we were yelling ‘cut’, he was there telling a joke,” Gilliam recalled. “Those who worked with him really know how extraordinary he was. I mean, he would have been the best actor of his generation. Without a doubt” .

In a talk with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo, Gilliam highlighted the energy of the Australian, a being “with a lot of experience” within a young body. “It was so much fun and everyone got a glimpse of a wise old soul within. I always joke that he didn’t die young, that he was a couple of hundred years old when he left,” he said.

Johnny Depp and his “paranormal” anecdote on the set of Gilliam’s film

But Ledger, at that time, did not go away entirely. Johnny Depp, who had enough with a little reading and three hours on the set to complete his part of the film – there was no more time available: the actor was shooting at the time Public Enemies Y Alice in Wonderland-, starred in another of the most incredible moments of the film. The last line Ledger said for the film on set was “don’t shoot the messenger.” During that day, Depp asked Gilliam if he could try a new line: “Don’t shoot the messenger.” The actor did not know that his interpretation coincided identically with the words of his friend. “Heath is still out there. Johnny is channeling Heath in some way. I mean, Shirley MacLaine would love all of this,” Gilliam thought at the time, referring to the “paranormal touch” of the anecdote.