The ideal dad: Dwayne Johnson shares a video where he has fun with his daughter

Dwayne Johnson He is one of the most recognized actors today, but beyond his acting talent or being a WWE legend, he is a great father. This scene reminded more than one of his role in “training dad”, but at the same time caused laughter and much love to the publication he shared on the Instagram account.

‘The Rock’ has three daughters: Simone Alexandra Johnson, Jasmine Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson, but for this publication only the second appears, who is only 5 years old. In the clip you can see the little girl with a piece of aluminum foil filled with peanut butter. The place seems to be the dining room of his house.

The publication shared by the former wrestler was titled “Do you think that after all this time, i learned my injury from playing my little tornado’s favorite game. ‘Dad close your eyes’. In the message after, he left a reflection on enjoying family time.

Reflection

“One day they’ll grow up and go away, and smashing daddy’s face with peanut butter will be the last thing they want to do.” -as long as they continue to love spending time with dad – bring the peanut butter”, can be read at the end of the message, making it clear that he will do everything possible to enjoy family time.

In the video, Dwayne can be heard telling her that he is going to trust her while keeping his eyes closed. Jasmine holds a piece of paper with peanut butter in her hands. Later it star on his face and starts laughing causing tenderness in all the followers.

This video reached a total of 5 million 400 thousand likes and endless comments where there is no doubt that people love the actor very much, but also that the laughter of his little girl makes everything matter in life. Others recognize that he is a great father, since if they had done that, they might have ended up punished.

It may interest you: The double of “The Rock”: a policeman rose to world fame for his incredible resemblance to Dwayne Johnson