The Hollywood highway at PortalAutomotriz.com

From the Hollywood sign in the east to the sparkling Pacific Ocean in the west, Mulholland Drive clocks 50 long winding miles through the Hollywood Hills and Santa Monica Mountains. Famous for movies, home to the stars and with a secret past of illegal racing, Mulholland is also a special place for Porsche in California.

It’s a story that few know better than Jeff Zwart. Born in Long Beach, not far from Mulholland, Zwart learned to drive in his father’s 1964 Porsche 901. In high school, he saved enough money to buy a yellow Porsche 914/6 and eventually went on to successfully race, film, and photograph Porsche models for being the director of the most memorable commercials in the industry. brand in the last decades. “When I was a kid, my dad used to tell me I used to go to Mulholland and see what was there,” he says. “People like Steve McQueen and James Dean often came here in their Porsches. It was a bit folksy.”

Opened in 1924, the highway is named after pioneering engineer William Mulholland, the man whose reservoirs and aqueducts brought water to the city of Los Angeles. Some think it was built as a purely recreational course designed for drivers, with miles and miles of hairpin, tempting and challenging turns.

Preparations for Mulholland

From the 1950s through the 1970s, Mulholland became a mecca for those who wanted to race on the open road. Unofficially they called it “Mulholland Raceway – The Greatest Race Track for Amateur Drivers”. They also named the curves, such as the dead man’s curve, the bleachers and the chicanes. The “Mulholland Specials” are created, cars built and prepared specifically for these curves. And Porsche models, especially the 911, have always been favorites of the Mulholland faithful. And they still are. Over time, since it was always an open and public road, the police put an end to the underground races, but that didn’t stop people from heading there for a quick ride. Racing or not, Mulholland is where some drivers really learned to drive.

“It starts with a lot of buildings and congestion,” says Zwart. “But then it opens up: a car can really flow here. Very fast corners and first gear hairpins – there are all combinations of turns.” If you take over Mulholland, you can take over anywhere. Although, judging by the numerous remains of old and rusty cars at the bottom of the valleys, many people did not.

Hollywood History in Mulholland

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about Mulholland without mentioning the movies. Locals say that the history of Hollywood can be felt in the layout, and the eastern end leads directly to Universal Studios. Many movie stars have made their home in Mulholland: Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Bruce Willis or Demi Moore.

The road has appeared in countless movies, and one was even named after him. Explaining why he chose Mulholland Drive as the setting for his film of the same name, director David Lynch said: “It’s a beautiful road…a mysterious road with lots of curves. It’s very dark at night and unlike a lot of other places in Los Angeles, it’s pretty much stayed the same over the years.”

Fantastic views from Mulholland Drive

Also, of course, there are the views: some of the best vantage points in Los Angeles, the settings for various movie moments. Visitors can see the Hollywood sign, downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, and the San Fernando Valley. From Mulholland, you can even see Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle far below, at Universal Studios. That is, when the sun breaks through the thick fog that often clings to these hills, as it does today.

Along its 80 kilometers, the highway is made up of Mulholland Drive to the east and Mulholland Highway to the west. In the center it is interrupted by a 13 km unpaved section that recovers the north side of “Big Wild”. Known to locals as Dirt Mulholland, the stretch of land leads to a former Cold War missile control center. It was closed to traffic after landslides caused by El Niño storms in the 1990s.

Today, however, special permission has been granted to drive a short drive over a firewall in a Taycan 4S Cross Turismo. And who better to be behind the wheel than Zwart, whose track racing experience includes the climb of Pikes Peak (where he has won his category no fewer than eight times and set three class records), the Baja 1000 and the TransSyberia Rally. It’s fair to say that he knows something about driving on loose surfaces.

The special Gravel mode of the Taycan Cross Turismo

Approaching the end of the asphalt, before entering the gravel, Zwart selects the Cross Turismo’s special Gravel mode, which raises ground clearance to help ease passage over the rough road ahead. “Driving an electric car on dirt is like a dream come true because of the power so instantaneous,” he says as he artfully guides the four-wheel-drive Taycan around a hairpin bend, kicking up a bit of dust. “It’s really fun to test the capability of the car because of the trust you can put in it.”

To the west of the stretch of land, Mulholland Drive officially becomes Mulholland Highway. From there, I traverse the spine of the Santa Monica Mountains, before winding up to Malibu. “In a city as populous as Los Angeles, having almost 50 miles of winding road is a very nice thing,” says Jeff. “And it stops at the Pacific Ocean, literally. The road ends there: it’s your final destination.”

Before, the noise of the waves was mixed with that of the electric fans and the tick-tock of the exhaust pipes. Today, the Taycan slides to a stop and quietly shuts off, with the only sound of the sea.