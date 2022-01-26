The highest paid movie stars in history
26. Brad Pitt – The Big Scam
We start with Brad Pitt in ‘The Big Swindle’. In a movie full of stars (George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon), Brad was the one who received the most money: 10 million salary and 20 of the film’s collection to total 30 million dollars.
25. Mel Gibson – Lethal Weapon 4
Mel Gibson was paid a fortune for this 1998 movie: $30 million.
24. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines
It is not the best of the saga, but it is the one that generated the most money for Arnold: 30 million dollars.
23. Jim Carrey – Yes sir
It is not one of Jim Carrey’s most remembered films. The actor did not want to receive a fixed sum, but accepted 36.2% of the total collection, once production and marketing expenses have been deducted. That figure was $35 million.
22. Johnny Depp – Alice in Wonderland
The film was a huge success worldwide and Depp earned $40 million.
21. Tom Hanks – Saving Private Ryan
Tom Hanks has many iconic roles, and this is one of them. For his work he took 40 million dollars.
20. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers Age of Ultron
The worst Avengers movie? Without a doubt. But Robert charged $40 million for it.
19. Leonardo DiCaprio-Titanic
DiCaprio’s salary for the film was “barely” $2.5 million. But since he got a small percentage of the box office receipts and the film was a smash hit (the biggest ever for many years), his total receipts were $40 million.
18. Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War
Although the film is named after Captain America, the one who received the most money was Iron-Man: 40 million dollars.
17. Cameron Diaz – Bad Teachings
Cameron Diaz managed to be a number 1 in the world of romantic comedies. And in 2011 he pocketed 42 million dollars for this film. His salary was 1 million and the other 41 correspond to the percentage he received from the box office of the film.
16. Robert Downey Jr. – The Avengers: The Avengers
The Avengers movie for which he received “least” money: 50 million dollars.
15. Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean Sailing Mysterious Waters
Depp made a fortune with the pirate Jack Sparrow saga, but this was the most profitable of all: he had a base salary of 35 million, which added to another 20 by percentage of the collection reached 55 million.
14. Leonardo DiCaprio – The Origin
Leo wanted to work with Christopher Nolan and agreed to lower his salary. But it got box office percentages and earned $59 million.
13. Jack Nicholson-Batman
Jack Nicholson’s salary for playing the Joker was “barely” $6 million. Of course, he also got a percentage of the proceeds and ended up charging 10 times more: 60 million in total.
12. Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
The movie is bad. But we’re talking about money, and Harrison Ford was paid $65 million.
11. Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible
Tom Cruise was not only an actor in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996). He was also a producer. For that reason, his earnings were 70 million dollars.
10. Tom Hanks-Forrest Gump
For this role Hanks won his second consecutive Oscar (he already had one the previous year for ‘Philadelphia’). And he also took 70 million dollars.
9. Sandra Bullock – Gravity
Alfonso Cuarón’s film won 9 Oscars. Sandra Bullock was nominated for best actress but did not win the statuette. What he did take was $70 million for his work.
8. Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man 3
Robert Downey Jr. played Iron-Man in many movies (and is the actor who appears the most times on this list). For ‘Iron Man 3’ he received 75 million dollars.
7. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
The highest paid actor in the most successful movie of all time. For his role as Iron-Man, he earned $75 million.
6. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
And for his role in ‘Infinity War’ he took another 75 million.
5. Will Smith – Men in Black 3
Will Smith wasn’t sure whether to step back into the shoes of Agent J, his iconic character. But 100 million dollars was enough to convince him.
4. Tom Cruise – War of the Worlds
One of the most famous actors in history, in a film directed by Steven Spielberg. The film isn’t particularly good, but it was a hit and Tom took home $100 million.
3. Tom Cruise – Mission Impossible 2
Tom Cruise made many movies of this saga. But for none he earned more money than for the second installment: 100 million dollars
2. Bruce Willis – The Sixth Sense
M. Night Shyamalan was an unknown director when ‘The Sixth Sense’ began filming. Bruce Willis was already a star, and his salary was $14 million plus a percentage of the profits. The film was an incredible success and Willis ended up making $100 million.
1. Keanu Reeves – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions
It is the highest figure charged by an actor in history, although it is true that it is 2 films. Keanu received 30 million dollars of salary and a percentage of the collection and adding both things came to 156 million dollars.