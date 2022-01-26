The highest paid movie stars in history

26. Brad Pitt – The Big Scam We start with Brad Pitt in ‘The Big Swindle’. In a movie full of stars (George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon), Brad was the one who received the most money: 10 million salary and 20 of the film’s collection to total 30 million dollars.

25. Mel Gibson – Lethal Weapon 4 Mel Gibson was paid a fortune for this 1998 movie: $30 million.

24. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines It is not the best of the saga, but it is the one that generated the most money for Arnold: 30 million dollars.

23. Jim Carrey – Yes sir It is not one of Jim Carrey’s most remembered films. The actor did not want to receive a fixed sum, but accepted 36.2% of the total collection, once production and marketing expenses have been deducted. That figure was $35 million.

22. Johnny Depp – Alice in Wonderland The film was a huge success worldwide and Depp earned $40 million.

21. Tom Hanks – Saving Private Ryan Tom Hanks has many iconic roles, and this is one of them. For his work he took 40 million dollars.

20. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers Age of Ultron The worst Avengers movie? Without a doubt. But Robert charged $40 million for it.

19. Leonardo DiCaprio-Titanic DiCaprio’s salary for the film was “barely” $2.5 million. But since he got a small percentage of the box office receipts and the film was a smash hit (the biggest ever for many years), his total receipts were $40 million.

18. Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War Although the film is named after Captain America, the one who received the most money was Iron-Man: 40 million dollars.

17. Cameron Diaz – Bad Teachings Cameron Diaz managed to be a number 1 in the world of romantic comedies. And in 2011 he pocketed 42 million dollars for this film. His salary was 1 million and the other 41 correspond to the percentage he received from the box office of the film.

16. Robert Downey Jr. – The Avengers: The Avengers The Avengers movie for which he received “least” money: 50 million dollars.

15. Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean Sailing Mysterious Waters Depp made a fortune with the pirate Jack Sparrow saga, but this was the most profitable of all: he had a base salary of 35 million, which added to another 20 by percentage of the collection reached 55 million.

14. Leonardo DiCaprio – The Origin Leo wanted to work with Christopher Nolan and agreed to lower his salary. But it got box office percentages and earned $59 million.

13. Jack Nicholson-Batman Jack Nicholson’s salary for playing the Joker was “barely” $6 million. Of course, he also got a percentage of the proceeds and ended up charging 10 times more: 60 million in total.

12. Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull The movie is bad. But we’re talking about money, and Harrison Ford was paid $65 million.

11. Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible Tom Cruise was not only an actor in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996). He was also a producer. For that reason, his earnings were 70 million dollars.

10. Tom Hanks-Forrest Gump For this role Hanks won his second consecutive Oscar (he already had one the previous year for ‘Philadelphia’). And he also took 70 million dollars.

9. Sandra Bullock – Gravity Alfonso Cuarón’s film won 9 Oscars. Sandra Bullock was nominated for best actress but did not win the statuette. What he did take was $70 million for his work.

8. Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man 3 Robert Downey Jr. played Iron-Man in many movies (and is the actor who appears the most times on this list). For ‘Iron Man 3’ he received 75 million dollars.

7. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame The highest paid actor in the most successful movie of all time. For his role as Iron-Man, he earned $75 million.

6. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War And for his role in ‘Infinity War’ he took another 75 million.

5. Will Smith – Men in Black 3 Will Smith wasn’t sure whether to step back into the shoes of Agent J, his iconic character. But 100 million dollars was enough to convince him.

4. Tom Cruise – War of the Worlds One of the most famous actors in history, in a film directed by Steven Spielberg. The film isn’t particularly good, but it was a hit and Tom took home $100 million.

3. Tom Cruise – Mission Impossible 2 Tom Cruise made many movies of this saga. But for none he earned more money than for the second installment: 100 million dollars

2. Bruce Willis – The Sixth Sense M. Night Shyamalan was an unknown director when ‘The Sixth Sense’ began filming. Bruce Willis was already a star, and his salary was $14 million plus a percentage of the profits. The film was an incredible success and Willis ended up making $100 million.