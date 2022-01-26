The highest paid movie stars in history

26. Brad Pitt – The Big Scam

Warner Bros

We start with Brad Pitt in ‘The Big Swindle’. In a movie full of stars (George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon), Brad was the one who received the most money: 10 million salary and 20 of the film’s collection to total 30 million dollars.

25. Mel Gibson – Lethal Weapon 4

Warner Bros

Mel Gibson was paid a fortune for this 1998 movie: $30 million.

24. Arnold Schwarzenegger – Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines

Intermediate Films

It is not the best of the saga, but it is the one that generated the most money for Arnold: 30 million dollars.

23. Jim Carrey – Yes sir

Warner Bros

It is not one of Jim Carrey’s most remembered films. The actor did not want to receive a fixed sum, but accepted 36.2% of the total collection, once production and marketing expenses have been deducted. That figure was $35 million.

22. Johnny Depp – Alice in Wonderland

Disney

The film was a huge success worldwide and Depp earned $40 million.

21. Tom Hanks – Saving Private Ryan

paramount

Tom Hanks has many iconic roles, and this is one of them. For his work he took 40 million dollars.

20. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers Age of Ultron

Marvel

The worst Avengers movie? Without a doubt. But Robert charged $40 million for it.

19. Leonardo DiCaprio-Titanic

Paramount Pictures

DiCaprio’s salary for the film was “barely” $2.5 million. But since he got a small percentage of the box office receipts and the film was a smash hit (the biggest ever for many years), his total receipts were $40 million.

18. Robert Downey Jr. – Captain America: Civil War

Marvel Studios

Although the film is named after Captain America, the one who received the most money was Iron-Man: 40 million dollars.

17. Cameron Diaz – Bad Teachings

sony pictures

Cameron Diaz managed to be a number 1 in the world of romantic comedies. And in 2011 he pocketed 42 million dollars for this film. His salary was 1 million and the other 41 correspond to the percentage he received from the box office of the film.

16. Robert Downey Jr. – The Avengers: The Avengers

Marvel Studios

The Avengers movie for which he received “least” money: 50 million dollars.

15. Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean Sailing Mysterious Waters

Disney

Depp made a fortune with the pirate Jack Sparrow saga, but this was the most profitable of all: he had a base salary of 35 million, which added to another 20 by percentage of the collection reached 55 million.

14. Leonardo DiCaprio – The Origin

Warner Bros

Leo wanted to work with Christopher Nolan and agreed to lower his salary. But it got box office percentages and earned $59 million.

13. Jack Nicholson-Batman

Warner Bros

Jack Nicholson’s salary for playing the Joker was “barely” $6 million. Of course, he also got a percentage of the proceeds and ended up charging 10 times more: 60 million in total.

12. Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Paramount Pictures

The movie is bad. But we’re talking about money, and Harrison Ford was paid $65 million.

11. Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise was not only an actor in the first ‘Mission: Impossible’ (1996). He was also a producer. For that reason, his earnings were 70 million dollars.

10. Tom Hanks-Forrest Gump

Paramount Pictures

For this role Hanks won his second consecutive Oscar (he already had one the previous year for ‘Philadelphia’). And he also took 70 million dollars.

9. Sandra Bullock – Gravity

Warner Bros

Alfonso Cuarón’s film won 9 Oscars. Sandra Bullock was nominated for best actress but did not win the statuette. What he did take was $70 million for his work.

8. Robert Downey Jr. – Iron Man 3

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. played Iron-Man in many movies (and is the actor who appears the most times on this list). For ‘Iron Man 3’ he received 75 million dollars.

7. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios

The highest paid actor in the most successful movie of all time. For his role as Iron-Man, he earned $75 million.

6. Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

And for his role in ‘Infinity War’ he took another 75 million.

5. Will Smith – Men in Black 3

Columbia Pictures

Will Smith wasn’t sure whether to step back into the shoes of Agent J, his iconic character. But 100 million dollars was enough to convince him.

4. Tom Cruise – War of the Worlds

Paramount Pictures

One of the most famous actors in history, in a film directed by Steven Spielberg. The film isn’t particularly good, but it was a hit and Tom took home $100 million.

3. Tom Cruise – Mission Impossible 2

Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise made many movies of this saga. But for none he earned more money than for the second installment: 100 million dollars

2. Bruce Willis – The Sixth Sense

Hollywood Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan was an unknown director when ‘The Sixth Sense’ began filming. Bruce Willis was already a star, and his salary was $14 million plus a percentage of the profits. The film was an incredible success and Willis ended up making $100 million.

1. Keanu Reeves – The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions

Warner Bros

It is the highest figure charged by an actor in history, although it is true that it is 2 films. Keanu received 30 million dollars of salary and a percentage of the collection and adding both things came to 156 million dollars.

