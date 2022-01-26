The Global version of MIUI 13 is now official and these are all the models that will be updated – Xiaomi News

In addition to the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Xiaomi has released the Global version of MIUI 13an update that has nothing to do with the one presented in China.

Beyond all the aesthetic and internal changes that we saw during its presentation in Xiaomi’s home country, The Global version of MIUI 13 will have six main noveltiesincluding among them the new smart widgets.

This is the Global version of MIUI 13

Among the novelties included in MIUI 13 are liquid storagea new method for managing the way files are stored and Atomized Memory, a system that raises the efficiency of RAM memory to another level. Both functionalities of MIUI 12.5 that had not yet reached the Global ROM.

In addition, MIUI 13 will also feature Focused Algorithmsa system capable of dynamically improving the use of system resources to make MIUI more fluid and responsive, and SmartBalanceanother powerful user experience update designed to automatically find the balance between performance and power consumption.

To all this are added two aesthetic novelties. By a thief we found the new smart widgets that will give the desktop of our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO a totally different look and a new toolbar called Sidebar.

Models that will update to MIUI 13 (Global and European ROM)

The Global version of MIUI 13 will be rolled out throughout this first quarter of the yearthat is, between the months of January and March to the following models:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11

Xiaomi 11X and 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 JE, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime

XiaomiPad 5

What’s more, it is very likely that MIUI 13 will end up reaching other company devices in the middle of the year. As Xiaomi reports, we will expand this information.