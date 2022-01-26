‘The footballer has failed, not the fans’; Faitelson tunde H.Herrera

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican team is about to face the first FIFA date of 2022 and prior to their meetings a controversy broke out with Hector Herrera, since the Atlético de Madrid player declared that ‘the fans don’t weigh down the Azteca Stadium’, something that David Faitelson reproached him for.

The analyst of ‘ESPN’ considered that the fans have never failed the Mexican National Team, on the contrary, is the soccer player the fact that fail people, so for that reason they might not be so effusive in the stands.

Faitelson criticized Héctor Herrera

through a video, David Faitelson responded to Héctor Herrera, considering that it is wrong for talking like that about fans, because they are always in the stands regardless of whether it is an official game, a friendly game or the place where it takes place.

“Hector Herrera is wrong, The best thing about Mexican soccer is its fans, beyond that group that has attacked with the famous homophobic cry. He has to understand that the fans are going to demand Y if they don’t comply, people will go against from them. The footballer lacks commitment, a higher level; the fans have not failed”, he commented.

Héctor Herrera is wrong: the fans are not the problem of Mexican soccer… A much more “problem” has been the lack of commitment and the little capacity for growth that Mexican soccer players have had throughout history… — David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) January 25, 2022

Faitelson He asked Hector Herrera and the rest of the selected notice the sacrifices they make to see them, well, be it within Liga MX or a Soccer World Cup, they make a great journey and expense to see them, so expect that ‘take back what you said’.

“Speaking of Liga MX or the soccer market in the United States, and what happens every 4 years in the World Cups. Mexicans are the ones who invest the most to go to the World Cup headquarters and return to the country always with the bitterness that his team did not perform what was expected,” he said.

Mexico will dispute 3 matches in this FIFA date, where you will first visit Jamaica this Thursday, January 27, and later will receive at the Azteca Stadium, on February 30 and 2, Costa Rica and Panama respectively.

