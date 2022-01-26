The five who have worn the badge in the era of Marcelo Leaño

Week by week the Club Guadalajara is immersed in the eye of the hurricane, either because of the results on the pitch, by the technician’s statements Marcelo Leano or for the decisions that have not gone down entirely well among the fans and in the duel for the date 3 of Closing Tournament 2022 in the draw against Querétaro was no exception, since Sergio Flores came out with the captain’s badge and this was not to the liking of the majority.

with the captaincy of the “Walrus” Flores, the Sacred Flock adds five players wearing the badge in the 12 games that Leaño has been in charge of the bench since the Matchday 10 of Shout Mexico Tournament Opening 2021, making it clear that he has not found his most reliable element on the court, since it is a reality that Jesús Molina is far from it.

For this new contest Molina he has not played due to technical decisions and in the last match due to an injury, which makes it clear that Guadalajara is looking for a new footballer to give him that commanding voice on the pitch. But everything indicates that Leaño has not found it, at least not constantly, because Isaac Brizuela aimed to meet expectations.

Leaño does not find a captain in Chivas

The 34-year-old coach took over from the Date 10 of the previous tournament, prior to the National Classic against America, where Molina continued with the badge, but the pleasure was short-lived because later he went to the bench and Gilberto Sepúlveda appeared to relieve him, however it was only one game, because Miguel Ponce also had the opportunity to be the Atletico captain.

Molina recovered it before the end of the campaign and for this start of the Closing 2022 seemed like the “Rabbit” Brizuela was ready to take responsibility in the first two duels, but in the match with Querétaro went to the bench and it was Sergio Flores who jumped onto the field as captain generating many comments from fans against, so it is clear that the question is still up in the air: Who is the real captain of Chivas?