The first movies you should watch after a breakup to start turning the page

When a breakup is too fresh there is no better consolation than indulging in movie marathons that allow you to drain all your feelings and feel identified. Especially if they are just a click away from streaming.

These stories will help you go through all the phases of that duel: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance, when you understand that the best thing was what happened because there is nothing more important than self-love.

Movies you should watch after a breakup

the games of destiny

Available on Netflix, it features the hilarious Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in its cast, who will touch your heart with their dysfunctional personalities.

He is a psychiatric patient who has just had a violent breakup, but his friendship with her It will help you look on the bright side of things and be thankful for new people. that come into your life.

sad valentine

When love starts to get toxic, it’s better to let it go, as this Netflix drama reminds us in which we see Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling.

They are a couple facing a romantic getaway in which they will test their emotional stability, in which they will discover that their problems, after a very intense love story, are stronger than they think.

How to survive my ex?

Do you constantly have to see your ex? This is one of the romantic films, or rather spiteful ones, that deal with this situation in the most hilarious way on Netflix.

Our protagonist, Jason Segel, is unable to turn the page after his girlfriend (Kristen Bell) breaks up with him. But when he decides to start cultivating his own love, it turns out that he will find her again… with his new partner!