The FDA ensures that Remdesivir can now be used as an outpatient treatment for COVID-19 – FayerWayer

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an expansion in the availability of COVID-19 treatment with Remdesivir.

With this change, certain people who have developed mild or moderate coronavirus, but have not been hospitalized, may receive an infusion of the drug, with the aim that these patients do not end up being hospitalized in a medical assistance center.

Remdesivir, which is also called Veklury, has so far been limited to COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the disease, the Slash Gear website explains in its report.

The antiviral drug, which is given by intravenous infusion, helps prevent the coronavirus from progressing to a serious state.

Also for Omicron

What’s more, the FDA has expanded the use of Remdesivir to include some people who have contracted Omicron, but only if they have not been hospitalized.

The director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA, Patrizia Cavazzoni, explained in an official statement: “Following the recent FDA authorization of two oral antiviral drugs, today’s actions bolster the arsenal of therapies to treat COVID-19. and respond to the increase in the Omicron variant”.

Omicron variant

The Remdesivir expansion covers people age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds, according to the FDA, which notes that this change is intended for those who are at high risk of developing a serious infection.

Beyond that, emergency use authorizations (EUAs) have also been extended to use the drug as a treatment for COVID-19 in children under 12 years of age, but only if the EUA applies.

This expansion covers high-risk patients who have not been hospitalized, assuming they weigh between 7.7 pounds and less than 88 pounds. In addition, it allows children under 12 years of age to be treated as long as they weigh no less than 7.7 pounds, again, if they are considered to be at high risk of hospitalization and death.

The FDA notes that doses given to pediatric patients will be adjusted based on body weight. In addition, it warns that Remdesivir is not a substitute for the vaccine, which, including the booster injection, remains the best method of protection against COVID-19.