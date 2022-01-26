The FC Barcelona receives a good news by Erling Haaland

The FC Barcelona He knows that there can only be one signing capable of beginning to fill the enormous void left by Lionel Messi, but his economic situation keeps him away from Barcelona. Although Joan Laporta has been working with Mino Raiola for some time with the aim of convincing Erling Haland to be the new leader of the cadre culé

Author of 23 goals in 20 games this season, the forward of the Borussia Dortmund He is still injured as we already know. Wanted by several other great Europeans such as Manchester City or Real Madrid, the great asset of the Catalans is the sentimental one because they cannot compete in the economic field. In fact, the viability of his signing given the current situation of his coffers is more than doubtful.

The League can give a break

The club can sell, in accordance with Goal, almost half (49%) of the production company Barça Studios, for around €100 million. With that amount, his signing could be financed, which may be estimated at €75 million according to information about his famous termination clause. But there is more because the salary limit must be lowered a lot.

Net, Sergiño Dest, Samuel Umtiti and Martin Braithwaite, in addition to Memphis Depay and who knows if Frenkie de Jong, are the players with options to leave to make room for the Nordic. A complex operation with many edges, which requires great sacrifices.