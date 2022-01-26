the fan project that remasters the adventure of Leon S. Kennedy shows its final trailer

We don’t know how many versions Resident Evil 4 has, because we’ve already lost count. As with Skyrim, the joke about the platforms on which we can play capcom classic Is the order of the day. However, you have to pay attention to this project.

And it is that Resident Evil 4 HD Project has shown its final trailer and set course for its launch. It’s about a work done by spanish fans which puts an excellent coat of paint on the adventure starring Leon S. Kennedy. Here’s the new footage so you can see what we’re talking about.

This remaster is the result of many years of effort and includes improved pre-rendered cutscenes as well as new lighting and effects. The 3D models have also been revised and the sections with Ashley allow us to choose between the camera on the shoulder or classic shots of the saga.

The FOV can be customized to taste, there are new sections controlling Ada Wong and correction of many errors that were present in the original versions. Of course, the Mercenaries mode does not escape returning to the scene.

There are many additions to Resident Evil 4 HD Project, which has been in development for eight long years. It will finally be February 2 when we can install it in versions 1.0.6 and 1.1.0 of the game on Steam. Over time, feedback will be collected from the community and the bugs that are found will be polished. Here is the link to their website.