The evil Colombians of Hollywood – Film and Tv – Culture

The colombian mafia it can hack the movements of Wall Street, social networks, world security agencies and their defense systems. There is a crisis on the way. The device capable of putting the world in check is in the possession of a military agent who hopes to sell it to the highest bidder,North Korea?, some former Soviet republic?, why not! The only one who can save the planet from horror is another Colombian agent.

Grace Rivera (Penelope Cruz) arrives from Bogota to Paris to try to convince the man who has in his hands that unpredictable technological weapon to return to Colombia and turn himself in to the authorities. She is a psychologist and has spent years dealing with cases of agents who have been murderers, who have suffered impressive traumas or who live with guilt and the memory of their victims, but she does not imagine that she is facing the most dangerous appointment of her career. .

“Do you know why I decided to work for the DNI (a Colombian security agency), because I saw how the agents risked their lives and how Colombia It went from being a country at war to becoming a place where I can walk down the street with my children without dying of fright,” Rivera confesses to Luis (Edgar Ramirez) in one of the most intense moments of her character and that will later lead her to hell in the film Agents 355, in which this Colombian agent is the only one who does not have a reprehensible past or a list of the dead on her conscience.

(You can read: The work of filmmaker Luis Ospina revives in Mowies)

Penélope Cruz in the role of Graciela Rivera, alongside Diane Kruger in the movie ‘Agents 355’.

In agents 355, Graciela and three assassins from different intelligence agencies undertake a suicide mission to keep the valuable device. And Penélope Cruz once again assumes a role as a ‘Colombian’, after having played Virginia Vallejo on the tape loving paul. This time it’s a hero.

“Until now it has been rare to see a spy movie with women as protagonists saving the world and that is one of the reasons why I wanted to do it,” Cruz stressed in an interview with the EFE agency.

Cruz said that he had an active role in the conception of his character. “There was still no script and they asked me what role I would like to play and I told them that I have always missed seeing the fish out of water in this type of film, a character with which the viewer can feel identified, that when they see it they think , I would be the same, I would want to run away and leave the mission”.

Graciela Rivera ends up caught in a hail of bullets and impossible combat, led by Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Bingbing Fan, who take on the role of unstoppable action heroines in the best style of agent 007 James Bond.

Cruz’s work stands out in this action movie and provides a rare respite from Colombia’s poor image. Agents 355 begins with the frustrated plan of a drug trafficker who lives on the outskirts of a green and bright Bogotá; They neutralize it, but the threat is still latent and only the Colombian agent has the key to stop the apocalypse.

***

The character of Graciela Rivera escapes from the stereotype of the evil Colombian woman, explored in films such as Scarface (Scarface, 1983) with the short but forceful appearance of Martha, the companion of a group of Colombians who are going to do business with the rookie mobster Tony Montana (Al Pacino) and end up carrying out a massacre; this violent and brutal female character (played by Barbara Perez) It ended up being a famous and menacing Gift on the net. Pérez did not act in film or on television again.

(Keep reading: ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Scream’ share the box office in the US)

Barbra Pérez appears as a relentless assassin in ‘Scarface’.

Another ‘Colombian’ who shone briefly in the cinema was Angela Jonesa performer born in Pennsylvania (USA) who caught the attention of the director Quentin Tarantinothanks to her role in the short film Curdled (1991) in which she got into the role of a young woman from Medellin who works cleaning crime scenes for the mafia in the United States. Tarantino adored the character and invited the actress to participate in pulp fictionin a small appearance as Esmeralda Villalobos, a taxi driver who picks up a boxer (Bruce Willis) who has just betrayed some mobsters during a fixed fight.

Villalobos tells him about his morbid interest in knowing what it feels like to kill a man. Something that he revived in the feature film Curdled, released in 1996, in which he returned to his original role.

Angela Jones was the Colombian taxi driver Esmeralda, who saved Bruce Willis in ‘Pulp Fiction’.

After achieving success as the blue warrior Neitiry in Avatar, Zoe Saldanaalso wanted to try as a relentless hitman from Bogota in the film Colombian (2011), directed by Olivier Maegaton and produced by the King Midas of European action: Luc Besson.

The film follows the route of violence of Cataleya, a murderer who seeks to avenge the death of her father, a mobster who lived in a Colombian capital, suspiciously similar to Mexico.

It really was a highly criticized premiere, to the point that in Colombia it was known as Relentless Revenge, surely to avoid hurting feelings. It failed to be a great Besson proposal.

(More to read: Hollywood Academy reviews careers of Latinos like John Leguizamo)

Zoe Saldaña played a hitwoman in the French film ‘Colombiana’.

On the other hand, Cocaine Grandmother (The queen of cocaine), told the story of Griselda Blanco, one of the pioneers in drug trafficking to the United States in the late 1970s. Blanco was caught and convicted and after twenty years in prison in the US, she was murdered in Medellín in 2012. Catherine Zeta-Jones She was the protagonist and producer of the telefilm that could be seen on the Lifetime channel in 2018.

“It was almost like a grandmother, going to church, and I said: ‘I don’t buy it, I don’t believe it. I imagined her at the height of her, how she could manipulate people, she was like a praying mantis and she could trap people. Any actor would kill to play anyone who was like that, ”she stressed in an interview with EL TIEMPO.

‘The Queen of Cocaine’: Scottish actress Catherine Zeta-Jones was obsessed with the role of the famous Colombian trafficker.

Sofia Vergara is ‘the next Griselda’. The woman from Barranquilla will play the ferocious assassin in the Netflix miniseries Griselda, a radical turn to the humor that made her famous with the comedy Modern Family. Directed by Andres Baiz (Narcos), the series has already caused great expectation, as it will reveal an evil nature, little known, in the career of the actress. It has no release date.

(You can read: Netflix bets on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Sofía Vergara turns her career around with the challenge of being a mafia queen in the miniseries Griselda.

Another point of view of this ‘national villain’ promises the film The Grandmotherwith Jennifer Lopez which is in pre-production, and is added to that context of violent Colombian women, which attracts so much to Hollywood, and in which Penélope Cruz’s psychologist is her counterpart.

ANDRES HOYOS VARGAS

@AndresHoy1

With information from EFE

In other news