The entire list of nominees for Premio Lo Nuestro 2022

Below is the full list of nominees for Premio Lo Nuestro 2022, as announced Tuesday. The ceremony, in its 34th edition, will be broadcast live from Miami’s FTX Arena on Thursday, February 24 at 8 pm (0100 GMT).

GENERAL

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year: Ángela Aguilar, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Grupo Firme, J Balvin, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Sebastián Yatra.

Album of the Year: “The Last Tour of the World”, Bad Bunny; “Between sea and palm trees”, Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40; “This life is very beautiful”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; “Jose”, J Balvin; “KG0516”, Karol G; “Legends”, Carlos Rivera; “Mexican in love”, Ángela Aguilar; “My hands”, Camilo; “Utopia Live from Metlige Stadium”, Romeo Santos; “We are doing well”, Caliber 50.

Song of the year: “Bichota”, Karol G; “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez; “Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony; “Tell me how you want”, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar; “Fiel”, Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez; “Pepas”, Farruko; “Telepathy”, Kali Uchis; “All of you”, Rauw Alejandro; “Life of the rich”, Camilo; “I give everything”, Algredo Olivas.

Female revelation artist: Ángela Aguilar, Elena Rose, Evaluna Montaner, Kali Uchis, La Ross Maria, Majo Aguilar, María Becerra, The Change, VF7, Yendry.

Male revelation artist: Blessd, Boza, Duki, El Alfa, El Fantasma, Feid, Khea, Los Dos Carnales, Santa Fe Klan, Tiago PZK.

Remix of the Year: “911 (Remix)” – Sech and Jhay Cortez; “Yesterday my ex called me (Remix)”, Khea, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce with Lenny Santos; “Fiel (Remix)” – Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Anuel AA with Los Legendarios and Myke Towers; “La Toxica (Remix)”, Farruko, Sech and Myke Towers with Jay Wheeler and Tempo; “Travesuras (Remix)”, Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel and Flow La Movie.

Collaboration “crossover” of the year: “Del mar”, Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia; “Don’t be Shy”, Tiësto and Karol G; “Girl Like Me (Remix)”, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and Twocolors; “In Da Getto”, J Balvin and Skrillex; “Kesi (Remix)”, Camilo and Shawn Mendes.

The perfect mix of the year: “100 years”, Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50; “Before the sun rises”, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce; “Bottle after bottle”, Gera MX and Christian Nodal; “Pretty song”, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin; “With the lack that you do to me”, Reik and Grupo Firme; “Cumbia to the people”, Guaynaa and Los Angeles Azules; “Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony; “I overdid it”, Enrique Iglesias with Farruko; “Couple of the Year”, Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers; “I came back”, Aventura and Bad Bunny.

DJ of the year: Agudelo 888, Deorro, DJ Adoni, DJ Cornetto, DJ Luian, DJ Nelson, IAmChino, Mariana Bo, Toy Selectah, Víctor Cárdenas.

POP

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop: Camilo, Carlos Rivera, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Mon Laferte, Ricardo Montaner, Ricky Martin, Rosalía, Sebastián Yatra, Selena Gomez.

Song of the Year – Pop: “Amén”, Ricargo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner; “You are my religion”, Maná and Joy; “Being in love”, Carlos Rivera and Raphael; “I Tried Everything”, Reik and Jessie Reyez; “We lost our hand”, Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi; “I have always been here”, RBD; “So in love”, CNCO; “Telepathy”, Kali Uchis; “A kiss in Madrid”, Tini and Alejandro Sanz; “Life of the rich”, Camilo.

Collaboration of the Year – Pop: “Dance with me”, Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro; “Fan of your photos”, Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos; “Couple of the Year”, Sebastián Yatra and Myke Towers; “Perfect”, Reik and Maluma; “Empty”, Luis Fonsi and Rauw Alejandro.

Song of the Year – Pop/Urban: “Before the Sun Comes Out”, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce; “The toxic”, Farruko; “What else then?, J Balvin and María Becerra; “Sober”, Maluma; “All of you”, Rauw Alejandro.

Song of the Year – pop-urban/dance: “Don’t be Shy”, Tiësto and Karol G; “In Da Getto”, J Balvin and Skrillex; “La mama de la mama (Remix)”, El Alfa, Busta Rhymes and Anitta with Wisin, CJ and El Cherry Scom; “Mambo”, Steve Aoki, Willy William with Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skillz; “Pepas”, Farruko.

Song of the Year – Pop/Ballad: “Amén”, Ricargo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner; “Being in love”, Carlos Rivera and Raphael; “We lost our hand”, Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi; “You would have left sooner”, Reik; “I will fly”, Nella and Pedro Capó.

Group or duo of the year – pop: CNCO, May y Ricky, Morat, Piso 21, Reik.

Album of the Year – Pop: “Déjà vu”, CNCO; “Desamorphosis”, Thalia; “Love in the times of perreo”, Piso 21; “Last night’s playlist”, Tommy Torres; “The most beautiful”, Ednita Nazario; “Legends”, Carlos Rivera; “My hands”, Camilo; “Revelation”, Selena Gomez; “Rifresh”, Mau and Ricky; “Without fear (of love and other demons)”, Kali Uchis.

URBAN

Male Artist of the Year – Urban: Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, J Balvin, Jhay Cortez, Justin Quiles, Myke Towers, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Wisin.

Female Artist of the Year – Urban: Anitta, Becky G, Cazzu, Emilia, Farina, Karol G, María Becerra, Mariah Angeliq, Natti Natasha, Nicki Nicole.

Song of the year – urban: “Before”, Anuel AA and Ozuna; “Yesterday my ex called me (Remix)”, Khea, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce with Lenny Santos; “Bichota”, Karol G; “Dákiti”, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez; “Fiel”, Los Legendarios, Wisin and Jhay Cortez; “La nota”, Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers; “Loco”, Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion and Lennox; “Pepas”, Farruko; “Problem”, Daddy Yankee; “Your poison”, J Balvin.

Collaboration of the Year – Urban: “AM Remix”, Nio García, J Balvin and Bad Bunny; “Love in a coma”, Manuel Turizo and Maluma; “Yesterday my ex called me (Remix)”, Khea, Natti Natasha and Prince Royce with Lenny Santos; “Tell me where”, Cazzu and Justin Quiles; “Fulanito”, Becky G and El Alfa; “Before”, Anuel AA and Ozuna; “Last night”, Bad Bunny and Rosalía; “Location”, Karol G, Anuel AA and J Balvin; “My girl”, Wisin, Los Legendarios and Myke Towers; “Homeland and life”, Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky.

Album of the Year – Urban: “The Last Tour of the World”, Bad Bunny; “Jose”, J Balvin; “KG0516”, Karo G; “The 167”, Farruko; “The last promise”, Justin Quiles; “The favorites 2.5”, Archangel; “The Legendaries 001”, The Legendaries; “Nattivity”, Natti Natasha; “Timelezz”, Jhay Cortez; “Vice Versa”, Rauw Alejandro.

REGIONAL MEXICAN

Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican: Adrián Chaparro, Alejandro Fernández, Alfredo Olivas, Ángela Aguilar, Carin León, Christian Nodal, El Fantasma, Gerardo Ortiz, Joss Favela, Lenin Ramírez.

Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “A la antigüita”, Caliber 50; “C(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)ny vago”, El Fantasma y Los Dos Carnales; “As if I were cake”, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho; “With that heart”, La Maquinaria Norteña; “Tell me how you want”, Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar; “It hurts”, Alejandro Fernández and Christian Nodal; “Thank you”, Adrián Chaparro; “La casita”, Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga; “I’m going upstairs and with my way”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; “I give everything”, Alfredo Olivas.

Collaboration of the Year – Mexican Regional: “100 Años”, Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50; “Bottle after bottle”, Gera MX and Christian Nodal; “C(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)ny vago”, El Fantasma y Los Dos Carnales; “It hurts”, Alejandro Fernández and Christian Nodal; “The student”, Joss Favela and Jessi Uribe.

Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican: Caliber 50, Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, Grupo Firme, Los Dos Carnales, Banda Los Sebastianes.

Norteño Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “C(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)ny vago”, El Fantasma and Los Dos Carnales; “With that heart”, La Maquinaria Norteña; “I never knew how to love you”, Untouchable; “I would choose you again”, Caliber 50; “I give everything”, Alfredo Olivas.

Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “As if I were cake”, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho; “The Toxic”, Grupo Firme and Carin León; “Thank you”, Adrián Chaparro; “La casita”, Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga; “I’m going upstairs and with my way”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga.

Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “Here Below,” Christan Nodal; “It hurts”, Alejandro Fernández and Christan Nodal; “Don’t insist anymore heart”, Vicente Fernández; “100 years”, Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50; “Your lover”, Yeison Jiménez.

Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “Arrieros somos”, Grupo Los Chiwas; “Denver we roulette”, Javier Rosas and his Heavy Artillery and Los Minos de Caborca; “The Owl”, Luis R. Conriquez; “I found you”, Ulices Chaidez and Armed Link; “I already found out”, Chayín Rubio.

Cumbia Song of the Year – Regional Mexican: “Contigo”, Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterre and Johana Rodríguez; “Cumbia to the people”, Guaynaa and Los Angeles Azules; “Call me”, Raymix; “My trokita cumbia”, Obzesion; “Soledad”, Santa Fe Klan.

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican: “A mis 80′s”, Vicente Fernández; “Cartels”, The Ghost; “From home, in concert, and dusted songs”, Untouchable; “The drunk”, The Two Carnal; “This life is very beautiful”, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga; “Today I lose you”, Kikin and Los Astros; “Arriving at the ranch”, Joss Favela; “Mexican in love”, Ángela Aguilar; “We have fun achieving the impossible”, Grupo Firme; “Vamor bien”, Caliber 50.

TROPICAL

Artist of the Year – Tropical: Carlos Vives, Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40; India, Luis Figueroa, Marc Anthony, Milly Quezada, Olga Tañón, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Víctor Manuelle.

Song of the year – tropical: “Bebé”, Camilo and El Alfa; “Pretty song”, Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin; “How to forget”, Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler; “Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony; “God wanted it that way”, Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40; “Until today’s sun”, Luis Figueroa; “Lottery”, Prince Royce; “I have a God”, Silvestre Dangond; “An eternal love”, Marc Anthony; “Víctimas las dos”, Víctor Manuelle and La India.

Collaboration of the Year – Tropical: “Búscame”, Kany García and Carlos Vives; “Back for the return”, Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony; “I see it and I don’t believe it”, Willy García and Gilberto Santa Rosa; “Lord Judge”, Ozuna and Anthony Santos; “Víctimas las dos”, Víctor Manuelle and La India.