The emblematic character of literature with the most adaptations in the cinema

There are multiple examples of movies based on books, but there is a figure that was portrayed more than 200 times on the big screen. Look who it is!

Movies based on comics, both from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe, are part of a current situation in which their adaptations are more and more constant, but this is nothing new. Since the early years of cinema as a great source of entertainment, literary works have been brought to the screen with emblematic characters, of which there is one that more times portrayed and will continue to do so.

When thinking of mythical figures that came out of the pages of a book, our first thoughts may go with Frankenstein, Hamlet, Dracula, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth Y james-bond, among others. However, in terms of adaptations, everyone will be left behind the great Sherlock Holmes, created by novelist Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. How many times was it seen in the cinema?

This fictional private detective from the UK was adapted on the big screen more than 260 times and they began to do so from the earliest days of cinema. His first official film was Sherlock Holmes Baffled, an American silent short film directed by Arthur Marvin in 1900 and recorded in 1903. In total it lasts just 35 seconds and for a time it was considered lost, until it was discovered and restored in the best possible way.

Subsequently, 9 short films arrived that were supervised by the Arthur Conan Doyle and over the years different adaptations were arriving that also addressed genres such as romance and terror. Recently, the version of Robert Downey Jr. It was one of the most acclaimed with its first two installments directed by Guy Ritchie and the third is expected, directed by Dexter Fletcher.

In the last decade, fans of the character have enjoyed The Last Investigation of Sherlock Holmes (2010), Holmes & Watson (2012), Mr. Holmes (2015) Y Holmes and Watson (2018). Meanwhile, the version of henry cavill, who already embodied it in Enola Holmes (2020) and it will do so in its sequel that will be seen on the streaming service Netflix.