The DT of América Femenil is suspended for 3 games for insulting Rayadas

Behind the controversy occurred in the Women’s America vs Rayadasthe Disciplinary Commission has already determined the sanction for Craig Harrington, coach of the Eagles, all after Eve MirrorDT of the regias, denounced that he insulted his players.

América Femenil fell 0-2 before the scratched and they are not having the best start to the tournament, because at the moment they only have 4 points after 3 days.

What will be the punishment for the DT of América Femenil?

The FMF announced that Craig Harrington will be punished with 3 game suspension after the insult to the Rayadas players, so will not be present to measure himself against Atletico San Luis, Necaxa and Cruz Azul in Women’s MX League.

The report indicates that the sanction was stipulated for “inciting, provoking or disrespecting or insulting players or members of the coaching staff of the opposing club or from his own club”.

In social networks a was unleashed great debate due to Craig Harrington Stock, Well, although it was not revealed for sure what he told the Rayadas players, they did ask that he be fired.

What would Craig Harrington have said to his rivals?

Based on information from ‘ESPN’, it was commented that Harrington would have yelled ‘fuck off’ at the Rayados players, a fact that was not settled in the arbitration report but it is what is commented unofficially.

