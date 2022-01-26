The Chocolate Oatmeal Breakfast Approved by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

World references of the universe fitness, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are the best example of how to stay (very) fit. But the couple has managed to go one step further and turn their passion for healthy eating and sports into a source of income, and not just because their spectacular physiques earn them millionaire contracts as actors. In February 2019, they launched Centr, a platform to bring your followers closer -and to everyone who wanted to feel better- your training routines, its meditation techniques and the recipes with which to take care of yourself enjoying. Among the latter we have found the most appetizing breakfast to start the day with energy… and chocolate!







If you are one of the girls who loves sweets, you will love the breakfast approved by Elsa and Chris. And it is that the proposal of the team of dieticians of its platform has chocolate and raspberries as protagonists. Is about a porridge vegan that, they claim, is prepared in just 5 minutes. In addition, it also incorporates proteins and dried fruits, making it perfect to take before a workout. To make it -below you can see its delicious appearance- you need the following ingredients:

– A quarter cup of oat flakes

– One-third cup of almond milk

– Half cup water

– A quarter cup of vanilla protein powder

– Two teaspoons of cocoa powder

– Two teaspoons of raspberries (fresh or frozen)

– A teaspoon of chopped almonds

– A teaspoon of maple syrup

The recipe is as simple as Cook the water, milk, oat flakes and cocoa in a saucepan until the flakes are soft (5 to 8 minutes on medium heat). Then the protein powder is added, although in reality this ingredient is optional. To finish, it is completed with raspberries, almonds and syrup. Really easy, and also effective when you want to take care of yourself since oatmeal is rich in fiber, which will keep you satiated until lunch, and having chocolate for breakfast can speed up your metabolism, According to a study published in Journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology.







Take care of yourself as a couple or as a family

Cooking as a family is one of the most effective (and fun) ways to take care of yourself; in factlearn healthy habits as a child It is the best way to be healthy and fit when you are older. That is why so many fathers and mothers seek to instill in their children the importance of following a proper diet and exercising, a concern that is also shared by Elsa Pataky, who some time ago published, for example, a fun homemade pizza-making session with one of her little ones. What’s more, when we want to lose weight, it is easier to achieve it if we start the plan at the same time as our partner or our relatives. It is what is known as the ‘domino effect’ and explains that when a person changes his habits, so do those around him.